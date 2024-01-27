Shmmokin'

Globally, rates of tobacco use have been falling for decades.

Today, it is estimated that one-in-five people around the world use tobacco products, according to data from the World Health Organization (WHO).

That’s still enough people to have a sizable impact on both global healthcare and the environment. And the prevalence of tobacco use by country, and by sex, varies widely.

In the following chart, Visual Capitalist's Nick Routley shows current tobacco use in selected countries around the world using WHO estimates for 2022.

Which People Smoke the Most?

Below we examine the entire dataset of global countries by 2022 tobacco use. Estimates are of people aged 15 years and older and include both smoked and smokeless tobacco (including vaping). Countries that had no data for 2022 have been omitted.

In almost every country, males use tobacco more than females. Globally, 36% of men are tobacco users compared to just 8% of women.

Country Total Prevalence (%) Male (%) Female (%) 🇦🇫 Afghanistan 22.1 38.3 5.9 🇦🇱 Albania 22.4 38.7 6.6 🇩🇿 Algeria 21.6 41.9 0.7 🇦🇩 Andorra 33.6 33.3 33.8 🇦🇷 Argentina 23.1 28.2 18.1 🇦🇲 Armenia 22.5 49.3 1.7 🇦🇺 Australia 12.5 14.8 10.3 🇦🇹 Austria 22.0 23.7 20.5 🇦🇿 Azerbaijan 19.3 39.6 0.1 🇧🇸 Bahamas 10.7 20.6 2.1 🇧🇭 Bahrain 18.1 25.7 4.9 🇧🇩 Bangladesh 31.1 48.9 14.2 🇧🇧 Barbados 6.5 11.7 1.7 🇧🇾 Belarus 27.9 47.2 12.0 🇧🇪 Belgium 24.7 27.4 22.1 🇧🇿 Belize 8.7 15.5 1.9 🇧🇯 Benin 5.5 9.5 1.7 🇧🇹 Bhutan 19.6 27.2 11.0 🇧🇴 Bolivia 12.2 20.4 4.1 🇧🇦 Bosnia and Herzegovina 35.1 41.0 29.5 🇧🇼 Botswana 18.1 30.2 6.5 🇧🇷 Brazil 12.3 15.7 9.1 🇧🇳 Brunei Darussalam 17.1 31.3 2.2 🇧🇬 Bulgaria 34.0 38.1 30.2 🇧🇫 Burkina Faso 13.5 21.7 5.5 🇧🇮 Burundi 10.0 15.2 5.0 🇨🇻 Cabo Verde 10.5 16.2 5.0 🇰🇭 Cambodia 16.1 27.3 5.5 🇨🇲 Cameroon 5.6 10.2 1.1 🇨🇦 Canada 11.4 13.7 9.2 🇹🇩 Chad 6.8 12.3 1.4 🇨🇱 Chile 28.2 30.6 25.8 🇨🇳 China 24.9 47.3 2.0 🇨🇴 Colombia 8.2 12.1 4.5 🇰🇲 Comoros 16.2 26.2 6.2 🇨🇬 Congo 15.0 28.2 2.0 🇨🇰 Cook Islands 25.5 30.3 21.4 🇨🇷 Costa Rica 8.8 13.2 4.5 🇨🇮 Cöte d'Ivoire 8.6 16.4 0.7 🇭🇷 Croatia 32.6 34.2 31.1 🇨🇺 Cuba 18.5 26.9 10.4 🇨🇾 Cyprus 34.0 46.0 22.1 🇨🇿 Czechia 27.5 31.7 23.3 🇨🇩 Democratic Republic of the Congo 11.1 19.9 2.6 🇩🇰 Denmark 16.2 16.4 16.0 🇩🇴 Dominican Republic 10.2 14.0 6.5 🇪🇨 Ecuador 10.1 17.6 2.6 🇪🇬 Egypt 24.7 48.9 0.3 🇸🇻 El Salvador 8.3 15.6 1.9 🇪🇪 Estonia 25.6 32.9 19.1 🇸🇿 Eswatini 8.6 16.2 1.4 🇪🇹 Ethiopia 4.6 7.8 1.4 🇫🇯 Fiji 27.3 41.7 13.1 🇫🇮 Finland 19.6 23.9 15.4 🇫🇷 France 29.2 31.3 27.3 🇬🇲 Gambia 9.6 18.7 0.6 🇬🇪 Georgia 29.0 54.7 7.1 🇩🇪 Germany 18.8 21.3 16.4 🇬🇭 Ghana 3.1 5.9 0.3 🇬🇷 Greece 29.6 33.1 26.3 🇬🇹 Guatemala 12.0 22.7 1.7 🇬🇼 Guinea-Bissau 7.5 14.8 0.6 🇬🇾 Guyana 10.5 19.3 2.2 🇭🇹 Haiti 7.3 12.6 2.3 🇭🇳 Honduras 12.2 22.7 1.7 🇭🇺 Hungary 29.4 34.7 24.5 🇮🇸 Iceland 9.4 9.4 9.4 🇮🇳 India 23.9 36.8 10.4 🇮🇩 Indonesia 38.5 73.6 3.4 🇮🇷 Iran (Islamic Republic of) 13.9 24.8 3.1 🇮🇶 Iraq 18.7 36.0 1.6 🇮🇪 Ireland 18.2 20.5 16.1 🇮🇱 Israel 19.8 26.4 13.3 🇮🇹 Italy 20.4 24.1 16.8 🇯🇲 Jamaica 9.5 15.8 3.5 🇯🇵 Japan 16.8 26.5 7.7 🇯🇴 Jordan 36.3 57.8 13.4 🇰🇿 Kazakhstan 21.7 38.2 6.9 🇰🇪 Kenya 9.2 16.6 2.1 🇰🇮 Kiribati 38.2 51.6 25.7 🇰🇼 Kuwait 22.7 35.6 2.1 🇰🇬 Kyrgyzstan 26.4 51.3 3.3 🇱🇦 Lao People's Democratic Republic 25.8 43.2 8.4 🇱🇻 Latvia 30.3 45.6 17.2 🇱🇧 Lebanon 34.0 43.1 25.7 🇱🇸 Lesotho 22.9 42.0 4.8 🇱🇷 Liberia 7.1 12.5 1.7 🇱🇹 Lithuania 27.9 40.1 17.3 🇱🇺 Luxembourg 21.8 23.3 20.3 🇲🇬 Madagascar 25.7 41.7 9.9 🇲🇼 Malawi 7.1 13.0 1.7 🇲🇾 Malaysia 22.6 43.8 0.7 🇲🇻 Maldives 29.3 43.6 10.1 🇲🇱 Mali 7.6 14.4 0.7 🇲🇹 Malta 23.2 25.5 20.6 🇲🇭 Marshall Islands 30.4 51.8 8.6 🇲🇷 Mauritania 9.4 17.2 2.0 🇲🇺 Mauritius 20.0 38.1 2.8 🇲🇽 Mexico 14.6 23.1 6.9 🇲🇳 Mongolia 29.3 52.6 7.3 🇲🇪 Montenegro 32.1 30.9 33.2 🇲🇦 Morocco 13.1 25.3 1.0 🇲🇲 Myanmar 43.9 69.4 19.2 🇳🇦 Namibia 12.5 21.3 4.7 🇳🇷 Nauru 49.5 50.3 48.7 🇳🇵 Nepal 24.9 42.7 9.4 🇳🇱 Netherlands (Kingdom of the) 20.1 22.5 17.7 🇳🇿 New Zealand 11.4 12.7 10.2 🇳🇪 Niger 7.7 14.0 1.3 🇳🇬 Nigeria 2.9 5.4 0.4 🇳🇴 Norway 14.0 14.8 13.2 🇴🇲 Oman 11.0 17.4 0.4 🇵🇰 Pakistan 16.9 27.7 6.2 🇵🇼 Palau 17.0 26.3 7.3 🇵🇦 Panama 5.1 8.4 1.9 🇵🇬 Papua New Guinea 40.4 55.4 24.9 🇵🇾 Paraguay 10.6 17.4 3.8 🇵🇪 Peru 7.0 11.6 2.6 🇵🇭 Philippines 20.4 36.2 4.3 🇵🇱 Poland 23.2 27.6 19.1 🇵🇹 Portugal 20.9 27.1 15.5 🇶🇦 Qatar 18.8 24.6 2.3 🇰🇷 Republic of Korea 18.9 32.7 5.4 🇲🇩 Republic of Moldova 27.8 52.7 6.3 🇷🇴 Romania 27.5 37.4 18.5 🇷🇺 Russian Federation 27.2 42.0 14.8 🇷🇼 Rwanda 12.0 17.7 6.7 🇱🇨 Saint Lucia 13.6 24.8 3.0 🇼🇸 Samoa 22.2 31.0 13.2 🇸🇹 Sao Tome and Principe 7.1 12.6 1.8 🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia 17.4 28.4 2.1 🇸🇳 Senegal 6.0 11.7 0.6 🇷🇸 Serbia 36.6 38.8 34.6 🇸🇨 Seychelles 20.8 34.6 5.7 🇸🇱 Sierra Leone 11.4 17.3 5.5 🇸🇬 Singapore 16.4 27.9 4.0 🇸🇰 Slovakia 30.2 35.4 25.4 🇸🇮 Slovenia 18.1 20.2 15.9 🇸🇧 Solomon Islands 37.6 55.3 19.6 🇿🇦 South Africa 20.3 35.1 6.5 🇪🇸 Spain 24.9 27.5 22.5 🇱🇰 Sri Lanka 19.1 37.8 2.4 🇸🇪 Sweden 22.1 28.3 15.9 🇨🇭 Switzerland 23.3 26.3 20.4 🇹🇭 Thailand 18.9 37.7 1.8 🇹🇱 Timor-Leste 37.6 64.5 9.8 🇹🇬 Togo 5.6 10.2 0.9 🇹🇴 Tonga 30.7 46.8 15.5 🇹🇳 Tunisia 20.1 39.7 1.6 🇹🇷 Türkiye 30.7 41.9 19.6 🇹🇲 Turkmenistan 5.4 10.6 0.5 🇹🇻 Tuvalu 33.8 48.3 19.0 🇺🇬 Uganda 5.3 9.0 1.8 🇺🇦 Ukraine 22.0 38.3 8.5 🇦🇪 United Arab Emirates 11.7 15.5 2.5 🇬🇧 United Kingdom 13.1 15.0 11.4 🇹🇿 United Republic of Tanzania 7.5 13.1 2.2 🇺🇸 United States of America 23.0 28.6 17.5 🇺🇾 Uruguay 19.3 23.0 16.0 🇺🇿 Uzbekistan 16.2 31.8 1.0 🇻🇳 Viet Nam 22.8 44.3 2.2 🇾🇪 Yemen 20.8 33.7 7.9 🇿🇲 Zambia 12.0 21.8 2.7 🇿🇼 Zimbabwe 9.2 19.0 0.8

From a regional perspective, we can see many countries in Europe and Asia have higher rates of tobacco use. Indonesia and Myanmar specifically have some of the highest tobacco use rates in the world, with 73.6% of Indonesian men estimated to smoke or use tobacco.

In many Asian countries we also see a greater difference between male and female smokers compared to the rest of the world. In China for example, 47.3% of males are estimated to use tobacco compared to just 2.0% of females.

On the other hand, the Americas and especially Africa have a lower prevalence of tobacco use. Nigeria at 2.9% had the lowest rate of tobacco use in the world in 2022.