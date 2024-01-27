Shmmokin’
January 27, 2024
Globally, rates of tobacco use have been falling for decades.
Today, it is estimated that one-in-five people around the world use tobacco products, according to data from the World Health Organization (WHO).
That’s still enough people to have a sizable impact on both global healthcare and the environment. And the prevalence of tobacco use by country, and by sex, varies widely.
In the following chart, Visual Capitalist's Nick Routley shows current tobacco use in selected countries around the world using WHO estimates for 2022.
Which People Smoke the Most?
Below we examine the entire dataset of global countries by 2022 tobacco use. Estimates are of people aged 15 years and older and include both smoked and smokeless tobacco (including vaping). Countries that had no data for 2022 have been omitted.
In almost every country, males use tobacco more than females. Globally, 36% of men are tobacco users compared to just 8% of women.
|Country
|Total Prevalence (%)
|Male (%)
|Female (%)
|🇦🇫 Afghanistan
|22.1
|38.3
|5.9
|🇦🇱 Albania
|22.4
|38.7
|6.6
|🇩🇿 Algeria
|21.6
|41.9
|0.7
|🇦🇩 Andorra
|33.6
|33.3
|33.8
|🇦🇷 Argentina
|23.1
|28.2
|18.1
|🇦🇲 Armenia
|22.5
|49.3
|1.7
|🇦🇺 Australia
|12.5
|14.8
|10.3
|🇦🇹 Austria
|22.0
|23.7
|20.5
|🇦🇿 Azerbaijan
|19.3
|39.6
|0.1
|🇧🇸 Bahamas
|10.7
|20.6
|2.1
|🇧🇭 Bahrain
|18.1
|25.7
|4.9
|🇧🇩 Bangladesh
|31.1
|48.9
|14.2
|🇧🇧 Barbados
|6.5
|11.7
|1.7
|🇧🇾 Belarus
|27.9
|47.2
|12.0
|🇧🇪 Belgium
|24.7
|27.4
|22.1
|🇧🇿 Belize
|8.7
|15.5
|1.9
|🇧🇯 Benin
|5.5
|9.5
|1.7
|🇧🇹 Bhutan
|19.6
|27.2
|11.0
|🇧🇴 Bolivia
|12.2
|20.4
|4.1
|🇧🇦 Bosnia and Herzegovina
|35.1
|41.0
|29.5
|🇧🇼 Botswana
|18.1
|30.2
|6.5
|🇧🇷 Brazil
|12.3
|15.7
|9.1
|🇧🇳 Brunei Darussalam
|17.1
|31.3
|2.2
|🇧🇬 Bulgaria
|34.0
|38.1
|30.2
|🇧🇫 Burkina Faso
|13.5
|21.7
|5.5
|🇧🇮 Burundi
|10.0
|15.2
|5.0
|🇨🇻 Cabo Verde
|10.5
|16.2
|5.0
|🇰🇭 Cambodia
|16.1
|27.3
|5.5
|🇨🇲 Cameroon
|5.6
|10.2
|1.1
|🇨🇦 Canada
|11.4
|13.7
|9.2
|🇹🇩 Chad
|6.8
|12.3
|1.4
|🇨🇱 Chile
|28.2
|30.6
|25.8
|🇨🇳 China
|24.9
|47.3
|2.0
|🇨🇴 Colombia
|8.2
|12.1
|4.5
|🇰🇲 Comoros
|16.2
|26.2
|6.2
|🇨🇬 Congo
|15.0
|28.2
|2.0
|🇨🇰 Cook Islands
|25.5
|30.3
|21.4
|🇨🇷 Costa Rica
|8.8
|13.2
|4.5
|🇨🇮 Cöte d'Ivoire
|8.6
|16.4
|0.7
|🇭🇷 Croatia
|32.6
|34.2
|31.1
|🇨🇺 Cuba
|18.5
|26.9
|10.4
|🇨🇾 Cyprus
|34.0
|46.0
|22.1
|🇨🇿 Czechia
|27.5
|31.7
|23.3
|🇨🇩 Democratic Republic of the Congo
|11.1
|19.9
|2.6
|🇩🇰 Denmark
|16.2
|16.4
|16.0
|🇩🇴 Dominican Republic
|10.2
|14.0
|6.5
|🇪🇨 Ecuador
|10.1
|17.6
|2.6
|🇪🇬 Egypt
|24.7
|48.9
|0.3
|🇸🇻 El Salvador
|8.3
|15.6
|1.9
|🇪🇪 Estonia
|25.6
|32.9
|19.1
|🇸🇿 Eswatini
|8.6
|16.2
|1.4
|🇪🇹 Ethiopia
|4.6
|7.8
|1.4
|🇫🇯 Fiji
|27.3
|41.7
|13.1
|🇫🇮 Finland
|19.6
|23.9
|15.4
|🇫🇷 France
|29.2
|31.3
|27.3
|🇬🇲 Gambia
|9.6
|18.7
|0.6
|🇬🇪 Georgia
|29.0
|54.7
|7.1
|🇩🇪 Germany
|18.8
|21.3
|16.4
|🇬🇭 Ghana
|3.1
|5.9
|0.3
|🇬🇷 Greece
|29.6
|33.1
|26.3
|🇬🇹 Guatemala
|12.0
|22.7
|1.7
|🇬🇼 Guinea-Bissau
|7.5
|14.8
|0.6
|🇬🇾 Guyana
|10.5
|19.3
|2.2
|🇭🇹 Haiti
|7.3
|12.6
|2.3
|🇭🇳 Honduras
|12.2
|22.7
|1.7
|🇭🇺 Hungary
|29.4
|34.7
|24.5
|🇮🇸 Iceland
|9.4
|9.4
|9.4
|🇮🇳 India
|23.9
|36.8
|10.4
|🇮🇩 Indonesia
|38.5
|73.6
|3.4
|🇮🇷 Iran (Islamic Republic of)
|13.9
|24.8
|3.1
|🇮🇶 Iraq
|18.7
|36.0
|1.6
|🇮🇪 Ireland
|18.2
|20.5
|16.1
|🇮🇱 Israel
|19.8
|26.4
|13.3
|🇮🇹 Italy
|20.4
|24.1
|16.8
|🇯🇲 Jamaica
|9.5
|15.8
|3.5
|🇯🇵 Japan
|16.8
|26.5
|7.7
|🇯🇴 Jordan
|36.3
|57.8
|13.4
|🇰🇿 Kazakhstan
|21.7
|38.2
|6.9
|🇰🇪 Kenya
|9.2
|16.6
|2.1
|🇰🇮 Kiribati
|38.2
|51.6
|25.7
|🇰🇼 Kuwait
|22.7
|35.6
|2.1
|🇰🇬 Kyrgyzstan
|26.4
|51.3
|3.3
|🇱🇦 Lao People's Democratic Republic
|25.8
|43.2
|8.4
|🇱🇻 Latvia
|30.3
|45.6
|17.2
|🇱🇧 Lebanon
|34.0
|43.1
|25.7
|🇱🇸 Lesotho
|22.9
|42.0
|4.8
|🇱🇷 Liberia
|7.1
|12.5
|1.7
|🇱🇹 Lithuania
|27.9
|40.1
|17.3
|🇱🇺 Luxembourg
|21.8
|23.3
|20.3
|🇲🇬 Madagascar
|25.7
|41.7
|9.9
|🇲🇼 Malawi
|7.1
|13.0
|1.7
|🇲🇾 Malaysia
|22.6
|43.8
|0.7
|🇲🇻 Maldives
|29.3
|43.6
|10.1
|🇲🇱 Mali
|7.6
|14.4
|0.7
|🇲🇹 Malta
|23.2
|25.5
|20.6
|🇲🇭 Marshall Islands
|30.4
|51.8
|8.6
|🇲🇷 Mauritania
|9.4
|17.2
|2.0
|🇲🇺 Mauritius
|20.0
|38.1
|2.8
|🇲🇽 Mexico
|14.6
|23.1
|6.9
|🇲🇳 Mongolia
|29.3
|52.6
|7.3
|🇲🇪 Montenegro
|32.1
|30.9
|33.2
|🇲🇦 Morocco
|13.1
|25.3
|1.0
|🇲🇲 Myanmar
|43.9
|69.4
|19.2
|🇳🇦 Namibia
|12.5
|21.3
|4.7
|🇳🇷 Nauru
|49.5
|50.3
|48.7
|🇳🇵 Nepal
|24.9
|42.7
|9.4
|🇳🇱 Netherlands (Kingdom of the)
|20.1
|22.5
|17.7
|🇳🇿 New Zealand
|11.4
|12.7
|10.2
|🇳🇪 Niger
|7.7
|14.0
|1.3
|🇳🇬 Nigeria
|2.9
|5.4
|0.4
|🇳🇴 Norway
|14.0
|14.8
|13.2
|🇴🇲 Oman
|11.0
|17.4
|0.4
|🇵🇰 Pakistan
|16.9
|27.7
|6.2
|🇵🇼 Palau
|17.0
|26.3
|7.3
|🇵🇦 Panama
|5.1
|8.4
|1.9
|🇵🇬 Papua New Guinea
|40.4
|55.4
|24.9
|🇵🇾 Paraguay
|10.6
|17.4
|3.8
|🇵🇪 Peru
|7.0
|11.6
|2.6
|🇵🇭 Philippines
|20.4
|36.2
|4.3
|🇵🇱 Poland
|23.2
|27.6
|19.1
|🇵🇹 Portugal
|20.9
|27.1
|15.5
|🇶🇦 Qatar
|18.8
|24.6
|2.3
|🇰🇷 Republic of Korea
|18.9
|32.7
|5.4
|🇲🇩 Republic of Moldova
|27.8
|52.7
|6.3
|🇷🇴 Romania
|27.5
|37.4
|18.5
|🇷🇺 Russian Federation
|27.2
|42.0
|14.8
|🇷🇼 Rwanda
|12.0
|17.7
|6.7
|🇱🇨 Saint Lucia
|13.6
|24.8
|3.0
|🇼🇸 Samoa
|22.2
|31.0
|13.2
|🇸🇹 Sao Tome and Principe
|7.1
|12.6
|1.8
|🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia
|17.4
|28.4
|2.1
|🇸🇳 Senegal
|6.0
|11.7
|0.6
|🇷🇸 Serbia
|36.6
|38.8
|34.6
|🇸🇨 Seychelles
|20.8
|34.6
|5.7
|🇸🇱 Sierra Leone
|11.4
|17.3
|5.5
|🇸🇬 Singapore
|16.4
|27.9
|4.0
|🇸🇰 Slovakia
|30.2
|35.4
|25.4
|🇸🇮 Slovenia
|18.1
|20.2
|15.9
|🇸🇧 Solomon Islands
|37.6
|55.3
|19.6
|🇿🇦 South Africa
|20.3
|35.1
|6.5
|🇪🇸 Spain
|24.9
|27.5
|22.5
|🇱🇰 Sri Lanka
|19.1
|37.8
|2.4
|🇸🇪 Sweden
|22.1
|28.3
|15.9
|🇨🇭 Switzerland
|23.3
|26.3
|20.4
|🇹🇭 Thailand
|18.9
|37.7
|1.8
|🇹🇱 Timor-Leste
|37.6
|64.5
|9.8
|🇹🇬 Togo
|5.6
|10.2
|0.9
|🇹🇴 Tonga
|30.7
|46.8
|15.5
|🇹🇳 Tunisia
|20.1
|39.7
|1.6
|🇹🇷 Türkiye
|30.7
|41.9
|19.6
|🇹🇲 Turkmenistan
|5.4
|10.6
|0.5
|🇹🇻 Tuvalu
|33.8
|48.3
|19.0
|🇺🇬 Uganda
|5.3
|9.0
|1.8
|🇺🇦 Ukraine
|22.0
|38.3
|8.5
|🇦🇪 United Arab Emirates
|11.7
|15.5
|2.5
|🇬🇧 United Kingdom
|13.1
|15.0
|11.4
|🇹🇿 United Republic of Tanzania
|7.5
|13.1
|2.2
|🇺🇸 United States of America
|23.0
|28.6
|17.5
|🇺🇾 Uruguay
|19.3
|23.0
|16.0
|🇺🇿 Uzbekistan
|16.2
|31.8
|1.0
|🇻🇳 Viet Nam
|22.8
|44.3
|2.2
|🇾🇪 Yemen
|20.8
|33.7
|7.9
|🇿🇲 Zambia
|12.0
|21.8
|2.7
|🇿🇼 Zimbabwe
|9.2
|19.0
|0.8
From a regional perspective, we can see many countries in Europe and Asia have higher rates of tobacco use. Indonesia and Myanmar specifically have some of the highest tobacco use rates in the world, with 73.6% of Indonesian men estimated to smoke or use tobacco.
In many Asian countries we also see a greater difference between male and female smokers compared to the rest of the world. In China for example, 47.3% of males are estimated to use tobacco compared to just 2.0% of females.
On the other hand, the Americas and especially Africa have a lower prevalence of tobacco use. Nigeria at 2.9% had the lowest rate of tobacco use in the world in 2022.