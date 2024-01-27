TERROR ON THE BORDER: FBI, Homeland Security, & Other Law Enforcement Officials Describes the Chilling Threat

January 27, 2024   |   Tags:
Read it and weep. Note one legacy media outlet is running this but when rogue FBI, NSA, DHS officials released a letter lying to the American people about Hunter’s filthy laptop, it was front page news here abroad. This sobering letter from former FBI, Homeland Security, and other law enforcement officials describes the chilling reality …


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x