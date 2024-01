Texan Has Been Waiting For This Moment His Whole Life

January 27, 2024 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

TEXAS — Bubba "Boomstick" Johnson, a proud Texan and self-proclaimed protector of all things Lone Star, has declared that he's been waiting for this moment his entire life: the opportunity to finally dust off his arsenal and defend Texas if a civil war or invasion ever breaks out.



Read More...