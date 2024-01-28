Get us out? My oh my!

Is a movement in Congress to get the FedGov out of the United Nations real, or just a dog-and-pony and false hasbara show?

Commentators have been touting or condemning this movement, apparently led by Senator Lee (R, Utah) and Representative Chip Roy (R, Texas-21). As might be expected, those who claim to be conservative are more likely to support it, and the usual Woke, so-called progressives try to make it another strike against the GOP and Trumpistas. It is a plot (in their eyes) to ensure that The Donald can become dictator – another Hitler. (After all, they will remind you that the Third Reich was not in the United Nations!)

This was recently published on substack – obviously, anything from that source should be carefully examined:

Information about HR 6645 and its companion Senate bill, S 3428.

congress.gov/bill/118th-congress/house-… and congress.gov/bill/118th-congress/senate…

I have had no involvement in support, research or drafting for these two bills and do not work with campaign organizers listed at preventgenocide2030: Rima Laibow and James Roguski. I have contacted Laibow and Roguski about the omission discussed below.

These are bills allegedly aimed at withdrawing the United States from the United Nations, which is a goal I endorse. However, the bills as introduced do not include a provision to repeal the actual Senate vote that ratified the UN Charter on behalf of the US, which occurred on July 28, 1945. See p. 2, column 1, “Executive F.” library.cqpress.com/cqalmanac/file.php

Instead, both HR 6645 and S 3428 begin with provisions to repeal a December 1945 Congressional act that established procedures for appointing representatives to the UN. I don’t know why repeal of the July 1945 Senate ratification vote is not included in HR 6645 and S 3428. The bills — introduced by Rep. Chip Roy and Sen. Mike Lee — can be withdrawn, revised to include repeal of the Executive F ratification act by the Senate, and then reintroduced.”

This odd omission is what prompts our question. It is suspicious that Mike Lee, in particular, would have his staff draft something like this if he truly were serious about getting the FedGov out of the international organization. Something is definitely fishy.

What do you readers think?



