"High Crimes And Misdemeanors": House Unveils Impeachment Articles Against Mayorkas Over Border Quagmire

House Republicans on Sunday released articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, alleging he has committed "high crimes and misdemeanors" in his mishandling of the southern US border.

(Photograph: John Moore/Getty Images)

According to the first article, Mayorkas is accused of:

Willful and Systemic Refusal to Comply with Federal Immigration Laws : This includes allegations of repeated violations of immigration and border security laws, contributing to illegal entries and compromising national security.

: This includes allegations of repeated violations of immigration and border security laws, contributing to illegal entries and compromising national security. Failure to Comply with Detention Mandates : Accusations of implementing catch and release schemes, contrary to specific detention requirements in the Immigration and Nationality Act.

: Accusations of implementing catch and release schemes, contrary to specific detention requirements in the Immigration and Nationality Act. Exceeding Parole Authority : Claims that Mayorkas paroled aliens en masse, violating the case-by-case basis required by law.

: Claims that Mayorkas paroled aliens en masse, violating the case-by-case basis required by law. Misrepresentation and False Statements to Congress : Allegations of making false claims about the security and control of the border.

: Allegations of making false claims about the security and control of the border. Obstruction of Lawful Oversight : Accusations of failing to comply with congressional subpoenas and hindering investigations by the DHS Office of Inspector General.

: Accusations of failing to comply with congressional subpoenas and hindering investigations by the DHS Office of Inspector General. Abandonment of Effective Border Security Initiatives : Claims that he neglected established border security measures without adequate alternatives, leading to increased illegal entries.

: Claims that he neglected established border security measures without adequate alternatives, leading to increased illegal entries. Failure to Enforce Immigration Laws and Control the Border : Accusations of failing to control illegal entries and the influx of unaccompanied alien children.

: Accusations of failing to control illegal entries and the influx of unaccompanied alien children. Diversion of Border Patrol Resources : Allegations that his policies led to the diversion of Border Patrol agents from their primary duties.

: Allegations that his policies led to the diversion of Border Patrol agents from their primary duties. Increase in Encounters with Aliens on the Terrorist Watchlist : Claims of a significant increase in encounters with potentially dangerous individuals during his tenure.

: Claims of a significant increase in encounters with potentially dangerous individuals during his tenure. General Neglect of Duty and Public Trust: Broad accusations of neglecting statutory duties related to immigration and border control.

Tuesday on our Homeland Security Committee we are voting to impeach Secretary Mayorkas.



Here are the facts about the Articles of Impeachment. pic.twitter.com/eR38GeTwLn — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) January 28, 2024

As Just the News reports, a markup of the articles is scheduled for Tuesday, following a multi-phase, year-long investigation into Mayorkas.

"Congress has a duty to see that the executive branch implements and enforces the laws we have passed," said House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Mark Green (R-TN), the Washington Post reports. "Yet Secretary Mayorkas has repeatedly refused to do so."

Read the first article below: