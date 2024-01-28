Media Blackout: Biden Regime Sends ‘War Powers’ Notifications to Congress

January 28, 2024 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

The entire “War Powers”, as they are exercised today in the US, is completely opposite of what the Constitution states. The only one with authority to declare war is Congress (Article I, Section 8, Clause 11), and the president merely directs the military AFTER that declaration (Article II, Section 2) as the Commander-in-Chief. Now, Congress …



Read More...