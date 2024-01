Patriot Truckers Are Headed To Texas: “Take Our Border Back” Group Gathers for Anti-Migrant Effort

January 28, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

"Take Our Border Back" organizes a convoy to the Texas border to prevent the entry of migrants from Mexico, referring to themselves as "God's army." Over 1,600 followers came together on Telegram to prepare for a monumental moment.



Read More...