Seattle Settles With 2020 BLM Terrorists, Giving Them $10 Million

January 28, 2024 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

They destroyed cities and we, the American taxpayer, now have to pay them. There is no justice, only punitive anti- social justice. Seattle just agreed to pay $10 million to 50 rioters injured by police in 2020. Denver is paying $4.7 million to 300 BLM rioters arrested in 2020. Philadelphia is paying them $9 million. …



Read More...