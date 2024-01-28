US Forces Killed in Jordan by Iranian Proxies

January 28, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Three U.S. service members were killed and many wounded during an unmanned aerial drone attack on U.S. forces stationed in northeastern Jordan near the Syrian border, President Joe Biden said on Sunday, blaming Iran-backed groups for the attack. "While we are still gathering the facts of this attack, we know it was carried out by […] The post US Forces Killed in Jordan by Iranian Proxies appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...