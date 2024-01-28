Where the Rubber Soul Meets the Road

January 28, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Hey you! Beatles fans! I want a show of hands. How many of you believe that the following story—it comes from Philip Norman's new biography, George Harrison: The Reluctant Beatle—has the faintest scintilla of a possibility of being somewhere close to a simulacrum of a story that might, conceivably, be within a hundred bazillion miles of an event that actually happened? The post Where the Rubber Soul Meets the Road appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...