350 Legend Ballistics for All Major Manufacturers

The 350 Legend is an appealing deer hunting rifle due to its low recoil and the fact that shooters can hunt with it in restrictive states like Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio.

However, it’s also a straight-walled rifle caliber with a few limitations. Scroll through the following charts to better understand the 350 Legend ballistics, the effective range, and how various bullets perform on the range.

350 Legend Ballistics Charts

Barnes Ammunition Ballistics – 350 Legend

Barnes VOR-TX Rifle 350 Legend 170 grain TSX Ballistics Chart

Bear Creek Ammunition Ballistics – 350 Legend

Bear Creek 350 Legend 140 grain Pointed Ballistic Tip Ballistics Chart

Bear Creek 350 Legend 140 grain Round Nose Ballistic Tip Ballistics Chart

Bear Creek 350 Legend 160 grain Round Nose Ballistic Tip Ballistics Chart

Browning Ammunition Ballistics – 350 Legend

Browning 350 Legend 124 grain FMJ Ballistics Chart

Browning 350 Legend 150 grain Max Point Ballistics Chart

Browning Silver 350 Legend 180 grain SP Ballistics Chart

Federal Ammunition Ballistics – 350 Legend

Federal Fusion 350 Legend 160 grain FSP Ballistics Chart

Federal Power-Shok 350 Legend 180 grain SP Ballistics Chart

HOP Munitions Ballistics – 350 Legend

HOP Munitions 350 Legend 150 grain T-Rex Ballistics Chart

HOP Munitions 350 Legend 170 grain SP Ballistics Chart

Hornady Ammunition Ballistics – 350 Legend

Hornady Custom 350 Legend 165 grain FTX Ballistics Chart

Hornady American Whitetail 350 Legend 170 grain InterLock Ballistics Chart

Hornady Subsonic 350 Legend 250 grain Sub-X Ballistics Chart

Underwood Ammunition Ballistics – 350 Legend

Underwood Ammo 350 Legend 150 grain Lehigh Controlled Chaos Ballistics Chart

Underwood Ammo 350 Legend 170 grain Barnes TSX Ballistics Chart

Underwood Ammo 350 Legend 170 grain Hornady InterLock Ballistics Chart

Winchester Ammunition Ballistics – 350 Legend

Winchester USA 350 Legend 145 grain FMJ Ballistics Chart

Winchester Copper Impact 350 Legend 150 grain Copper Extreme Point Ballistics Chart

Winchester Deer Season XP 350 Legend 150 grain Extreme Point Ballistics Chart

Winchester Defender 350 Legend 160 grain JHP Ballistics Chart

Winchester Power Point 350 Legend 180 grain Power Point Ballistics Chart

Winchester Super Suppressed 350 Legend 255 grain Open Tip Ballistics Chart

350 Legend Ballistics Trajectory Chart

A bullet’s trajectory describes how well it travels from the barrel to the target. We can measure the trajectory by looking at the bullet drop over a certain distance.

The 350 Legend isn’t as forgiving of range mistakes as other calibers. Take a look at this chart to better understand how the projectile travels.

Note: This chart is an example of only one 350 Legend cartridge, and the results may vary depending on what you’re shooting.

While there are many long-range calibers on the market today, the 350 Legend does perform better than some. If we look at the trajectory of the 350 Legend and 300 Blackout, the 350 Legend performs slightly better.

For example, the 350 Legend drops only 7” at 200 yards. The 300 Blackout drops 9”. Of course, this also varies depending on the bullet weight, barrel length, and a few other factors. But the 350 Legend is a bit more forgiving.

350 Legend Muzzle Velocity (fps)

Muzzle velocity, measured in feet-per-second (fps), describes how fast the projectile leaves the barrel. The muzzle velocity affects all sorts of outcomes. From the trajectory to terminal performance, it’s an important factor to consider when choosing a cartridge.

The 350 Legend Muzzle velocity ranges from 2,200 fps to 2,600 fps, but suppressed rounds leave the barrel at speeds as low as 1,050 fps.

The speeds at the muzzle vary with the bullet’s weight, the rifle’s barrel length, and the gunpowder, among other variables. For example, the Winchester Defender 350 Legend 160-grain Bonded PHP has a muzzle velocity of 2,225 fps. On the other hand, the Hornady Subsonic 350 Legend 250-grain Sub-X has a muzzle velocity of only 1,050 fps. The heavier bullet will be much slower, but it won’t break the sound barrier.

350 Muzzle Energy

If you’re new to ammunition and hunting, muzzle energy is a pretty important factor. Muzzle energy describes how much force pushes the bullet out of the barrel, and it’s measured in foot-pounds (ft-lbs).

A bullet will lose energy down range, so it’s important to check the ballistic charts above when choosing a hunting cartridge. The rule of thumb for hunting medium-sized game is 1,000 ft-lbs of energy at the target. We can look at Barnes VOR-TX 350 Legend 170-grain TSX and Federal Fusion 350 Legend 160-grain FSP to better understand muzzle energy.

The Barnes bullet leaves the barrel at 1,704 ft-lbs and drops below 1,000 ft-lbs at 100 yards. On the other hand, the Federal Fusion has 1,879 ft-lbs at the muzzle and drops to 1,041 ft-lbs of energy at 200 yards.

How does the 350 Legend compare to other rifles?

The 350 Legend is an SAAMI-approved caliber that filled a need rather than an innovative new addition like the 300 Blackout or a tried-and-true caliber like the 30-06 Springfield, so it isn’t a caliber that every shooter is looking at upgrading to. However, it’s an excellent caliber for its niche.

The 350 Legend will never perform as well as a .308 Winchester or .223 Remington. But for shooters who are limited to straight-walled cartridges for hunting or for those who want a thumper round for their AR-15s, it’s an excellent choice.

Why Isn’t the 350 Legend More Popular?

The Legend is still a new cartridge compared to many other options, so it’s still gaining traction in the gun community. However, there are other reasons the 350 Legend isn’t competing with timeless classics and more innovative calibers.

First, you won’t find 350 Legend ammo on every store shelf and in stock on every website. Second, 350 Legend rifles are becoming more popular (manufacturers like Ruger and Savage produce plenty of rifles chambered in the caliber), but it will never go the distance that other cartridges do.

Lastly, it is a very niche cartridge; you can shoot it in the AR platform or a standard single-shot rifle, but there are plenty of other high-powered rifles that can do that, too, with better ammo availability and trajectories. However, it’s the perfect option for those who live in states with strict regulations and enjoy reloading.

Frequently Asked Questions

Whether we’re talking about rimfire or centerfire cartridges, handguns, or rifles, there’s always a lot to learn about ballistics. The bullet weights, shape, and caliber all impact how projectiles travel. If you don’t feel like you’ve learned enough, keep reading the following FAQs to learn more.

What is the effective range of a 350 Legend?

Unlike other common deer hunting calibers, the 350 Legend’s effective range is only 150-200 yards. It drops below 1,000 ft-lbs at around 125 yards, depending on the cartridge.

How much does a 350 Legend drop at 200 yards?

The bullet drop depends heavily on the rifle cartridge, but we typically see 8” of drop at 200 yards.

How bad is 350 Legend recoil?

Deer hunters everywhere can breathe a sigh of relief because the 350 Legend has less recoil than other popular calibers. While we do lose some effective range, we also lose some recoil, and it’s still great for most shooters.

Is the 350 Legend equal to the 450 Bushmaster?

The 350 Legend vs. 450 Bushmaster question is fairly common because they are both straight-walled cartridges that work in the AR platform and are great for medium-sized game like black bears, deer, and hogs. However, the 450 Bushmaster has a larger bullet diameter and overall length, a higher ballistic coefficient, and it’s better at long ranges.

What is the muzzle energy of a 350 Legend cartridge?

The muzzle velocity varies depending on the cartridge, but it’s typically somewhere between 2,000 and 2,600 fps.

Can you use 350 Legend for deer hunting?

It’s great for hunting deer as long as you’re using a soft point or other hunting round. The 350 Legend is an excellent deer hunting caliber but not a big game option. Plus, it works well in AR and bolt-action rifles.

