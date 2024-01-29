Attention Gen-Zers: No College Needed! This $400,000 Retail Job Might Be Perfect

A majority of Generation Z recently said in a Gallup and Walton Family Foundation-State of American Youth Survey that higher education is "very important" or "fairly important." However, many of these youngsters are coming to age in an era of failed 'Bidenomics' - have taken to social media and complained about poverty life shortly after graduating college.

For the intelligent GenZers who have already figured out that many college degrees are worthless, plus $100,000 in student debt can delay home purchases and starting a family, a new report from The Wall Street Journal reveals one job that can pay upwards of $400,000 per year with no college degree: Walmart store manager.

WSJ said store managers will soon be able to earn upwards of $20,000 in annual stock grants and an up-to-200% bonus each year. With a base pay of $128,000, managers at superstores without a college degree can now earn up to $400,000 per year.

Many of these managers start on the ground floor and could take years to achieve the store manager position. These folks oversee 350 workers and over $100 million in annual revenue. It's about time Walmart invested in staff while politicians have condemned the mega-retailer for prioritizing billions of dollars of stock buys over workers.

John Furner, Walmart's US chief executive, explained that the store manager's job has become more complex in the last several years because of e-commerce orders.

He said the automatic stock grant allows managers to "act like owners because they are."

The job might not be pretty, but it's better than attempting to be an aspiring social media influencer or degrading yourself on OnlyFans.