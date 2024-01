China Begins Permanent Warship Deployment, Direct Challenge to US: Report

January 29, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

China has deployed four or five warships near Taiwan, an island that China considers to be part of its own territory. Newsweek reported the deployments Friday, but did so somewhat […] The post China Begins Permanent Warship Deployment, Direct Challenge to US: Report appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...