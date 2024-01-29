Ex-IRS Contractor Who Leaked Trump’s Taxes Gets 5 Years in Prison

A former contractor for the U.S. Internal Revenue Service was sentenced by a judge on Monday to five years in prison on Monday for leaking the tax records of former president Donald Trump and thousands of other wealthy Americans to media organizations. The post Ex-IRS Contractor Who Leaked Trump's Taxes Gets 5 Years in Prison appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



