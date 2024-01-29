Ilhan Omar Needs To Be Expelled From Congress & Investigated As An Undeclared Foreign Agent

Submitted by Andrew Korybko,

Ilhan Omar is an ethno-bigoted warmonger who embodies everything that she claims to oppose about the US and Israel, and her removal from Congress is required to prevent her from exploiting her position to provoke a regional war.

Somali-born Congresswoman Ilhan Omar accidentally outed herself as an undeclared foreign agent while speaking with her co-ethnics about the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Ethiopia and Somaliland. The English translation can be watched here at the Somaliland Deputy Foreign Minister’s X account. Omar didn’t refute the translation but only its “interpretation” of her warmongering and admitting to being a foreign agent. The video will now be summarized for the reader’s convenience.

She began by questioning the ethnic Somali identity of the Somalilanders, which was a curious angle of attack for her of all folks to make given the fact that she’s built her career on condemning nationalists. By the standards of her fellow “Squad” members, she should be “canceled” for that, but ethno-bigoted double standards are par for the course when it comes to those politicians. Moving along after pointing that out, Omar then said that many Somalis want her to talk to officials about the MoU.

She specified that they want to find out what she can do to ensure that the US Government (USG) prevents the MoU from becoming a reality, to which she thundered that “My answer to Somalians was that the US Government will only do what Somalians in the US tell them to do!” That was already provocative enough since it implied that this diaspora controls the regional policy of the world’s most powerful country exactly as she hypocritically lambasted Jews for doing by clear innuendo in the past.

Omar then removed all ambiguity about her role by adding that “They will do what we want and nothing else. They must follow our orders and that is how we will safeguard the interests of Somalia…The US is a country where one of your daughters is in Congress to represent your interest. For as long as I am in the US Congress, Somalia will never be in danger, its waters will not be stolen by Ethiopia or others…Sleep in comfort knowing that I am here to protect the interests of Somalia from within the US system.”

She concluded her rant after a tangent by repeating the genocidal mantra that “Somalia is for Somalis only” and claiming that “over 45% of Somalia’s population are not even ethnic Somalis” in an allusion to the false claim she made at the beginning implying that the Somalilanders aren’t ethnic Somalis. There’s more to what she was suggesting than just a repeat of the late 1980s Isaaq genocide that led to Somaliland’s redeclaration of independence in 1991, however, as her final words from the clip prove.

According to her, “Ethiopia and Kenya have stolen and continue to occupy the Somali Region state, which belongs to Somalia. We will liberate the occupied territories that were stolen. What remains of Somalia cannot be further divided.” Recalling what Omar earlier admitted, she seemingly plans to leverage her role “within the US system” to “order” the world’s most powerful country to back militant Somali irredentism against Ethiopia and Kenya, which could plunge nearly 200 million people into war.

Somaliland is her first envisaged targeted as suggested by her closing words about how “What remains of Somalia cannot be further divided” after repeating the genocidal mantra of “Somalia is for Somalis only” several minutes after questioning the Somalilanders’ ethnic Somali identity. In other words, this undeclared but accidentally self-admitted foreign agent of Somalia is conspiring to pull the USG’s strings in order to secure support for the Hybrid War that the Somalian leader is plotting against it and Ethiopia.

She needs to be expelled from Congress before she deals irreparable damage to America’s objective national interests in the region through her connivances that risk the largest interstate African war since the two Congo Wars of the 1990s-2000s. Omar must also be investigated to discover the extent to which she’s already damaged those aforesaid interests and bust the rest of Somalia’s foreign agent network, which could include non-Somalis under her influence within the USG and/or on Mogadishu’s payroll.

The US’ objective interests are served by getting Somalia to negotiate a “dignified divorce” with Somaliland instead of preparing for a repeat of 1977-1978 Ethio-Somali War that laid the seeds for Somalia’s collapse a little more than a decade later till the present day. Omar is an ethno-bigoted warmonger who embodies everything that she claims to oppose about the US and Israel, and her removal from Congress is required to prevent her from exploiting her position to provoke a regional war.