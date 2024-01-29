Instigators and entrapment – so fun!

The entire purpose of the FedGov appears to be to turn as many people as possible into criminals. Is that more than just seeking power? Can we suspect those who are in charge – and their minions – get perverse pleasure from doing this?

The Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) frankly should be better labeled as the Financial Crimes Encouragement Network.

First, as James Bovard reported, this nasty little feral totalitarian breeding ground ‘stretched its “suspicious behavior” definition, warning banks to track “‘extremism’ indicators that include ‘transportation charges, such as bus tickets, rental cars or plane tickets, for travel to areas with no apparent purpose,’ or ‘the purchase of books (including religious texts),’”’ as we have written about previously.

But second, let us talk about the “wonders” of the Beneficial Ownership Information system.

Beneficial Ownership Information Reporting is a requirement for many companies to report information to FinCEN about the individuals who ultimately own or control them. It was part of the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA) became effective. The CTA was enacted by Congress on January 1, 2021, as part of the Anti-Money Laundering Act of 2020 and requires certain types of entities to report beneficial ownership information (BOI), unless exempt. Apparently, it was stapled to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) and was a “must-pass” bill. Please note the dates and who was supposedly in charge of DC and the FedGov at that time.

The orders (excuse me, instructions or guidelines) were published by our masters at FinCEN in September of 2023 and the reporting became mandatory on 1 January 2024: this month. Most of us never heard of it until a few days ago. Especially those who will become criminals when we do not comply with it and give our personal data and that of anyone who benefits from ownership (direct or indirect) of any corporation, limited liability company, or limited partnership. Personal info? How about copies of government-issued ID, home addresses, and other information that really makes things like identity theft easy?

Of course, FinCEN has a lot of exemptions – companies and organizations that don’t have to report. Like banks and other financial institutions, insurance companies and agencies, and 20 others. None of those entities have ever committed a financial crime, of course. For those of us who have been ordered to do this? If we fail to do so in 90 days, we are subject to $500 PER DAY “administrative fines at the discretion of FinCEN: a thuggish practice called Administrative Law Judges. And if we willfully do so, we can be subject to criminal fines of up to $10,000 and/or 2 years in the pokey. And not one of those nice FedPen country clubs with the multiple tennis courts and jaccuzis. And no, you don’t get a choice of which way the window in your cell faces (morning or evening sunlight). Your cell probably won’t have windows. All courtesy of an agency which Congress created but which has already demonstrated that it is power-mad and a vicious political tool to step on the heads of the current DC regime’s enemies.

“Papers please,” but you can conveniently file on-line, “you piece of treasonous, extremist scum.”

Such an organization is a natural fit for Brave New World or 1984, or just the original timeline regimes like the SovUnion and Dritte Reich. (Uncle Adolf and Uncle Joe must certainly envy the present Uncle Joe’s technological advantages – if they have time off from their torture sessions with demons.)

But people, do NOT blame just the Department of the Treasury and its agency FinCEN for this. As stated above, blame CONGRESS for this perversion. And blame The Donald for signing this “must-pass” bill. Again note the date this abomination was put into law. These idiots, these smegheads, have done this to us. To American (and foreign) businesses, to families, to anyone who wants to live and prosper.

How can we fight against this? Your ideas, your suggestions are very much solicited.



