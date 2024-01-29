Is There A Taylor Swift Psyop?

Welcome to the matrix.

The current news cycle gives the impression that Taylor Swift is everywhere.

According to Bloomberg data, corporate media headlines featuring "Taylor Swift" began ramping up in the first half of 2023 and hit new record highs later in the year.

The singer, who has made an entire career whining about having chosen the wrong men, has been pitched by legacy media as finally finding the "perfect match": Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce.

Taylor Swift net worth in April of 2023, before she started dating Travis Kelce: $570 million



Taylor Swift net worth in January of 2024, after she started dating Travis Kelce: $1.1 billion



It’s all starting to make sense now… pic.twitter.com/J92fmpMOYu — Nick Adams (Alpha Male) (@NickAdamsinUSA) January 29, 2024

The relationship doesn't pass the sniff test, given Taylor's terrible choices with men.

Let's begin with Michael Benz, a former Trump admin State Department official whose work has been cited in congressional hearings, posted on X a video from 2019 featuring the Pentagon's psychological operations research that pitched the idea of turning Taylor into an asset to combat "disinformation."

Watch the incredible moment that a rep from the Pentagon's psychological operations research firm pitched NATO's military psyops center on turning Taylor Swift into an asset for the Western military alliance to stop "disinformation" on the Internet. https://t.co/BYIordpx18 pic.twitter.com/ThXhnjiFMD — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) January 9, 2024

We're not alone. Fox News' Jesse Watters also asked: "Why is Taylor Swift Everywhere?"

During a NATO meeting, the idea for Taylor Swift to be used as a PSYOP for the Pentagon was brought up. It looks like they decided to go this route. She BLEW UP out of nowhere, and has been plastered EVERYWHERE.



I SAID IT FROM THE BEGINNING…



Not only is Taylor ADMITTEDLY a… pic.twitter.com/UXKo2rByQC — The Patriot Voice (@TPV_John) January 10, 2024

Perhaps it's not by chance that the story count in corporate media for Taylor has exponentially exploded, averaging above 1,000 per day since late September.

Taylor's surge comes as legacy corporate media is terrified about the rise of alternative media. Wall Street Journal Chief Emma Tucker warned WEF elites at Davos this month: "We no longer own the news."

WSJ Editor-in-Chief Admits ‘We No Longer Own the News’



“During a WEF discussion at Davos entitled ‘Defending Truth,’ Wall St. Journal EIC Emma Tucker lamented this loss of control over ‘the facts,’” @zerohedge reported.



She said:



“I think there’s a very specific challenge for… pic.twitter.com/orv2L9ujUb — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) January 29, 2024

Back to Taylor's relationship with Kelce. Consider this:

👀 UFC Veteran Paige VanZant Says the Taylor Swift / Travis Kelce Love Story is '100% Fake'



"I think that the Taylor Swift / Travis Kelce 'love story', I believe it is 100% fake...I truly believe it is publicity to a T...Taylor Swift is huge and now she's getting an entirely… pic.twitter.com/wu7YzQqC3r — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) January 29, 2024

And there's this.

I wonder who’s going to win the Super Bowl next month. And I wonder if there’s a major presidential endorsement coming from an artificially culturally propped-up couple this fall. Just some wild speculation over here, let’s see how it ages over the next 8 months. — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) January 29, 2024

and this.

♦️ Is this what she really meant to say ♦️ pic.twitter.com/HpkR6ZURG8 — Culture War (@CultureWar2020) January 30, 2024

While it remains to be seen if Taylor has become a NATO asset. Certainty Democrats appear to be salivating all over her ahead of the presidential election to turn 'Swifites' into blue voters.

She's about to make another bad choice.

