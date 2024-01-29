Is There A Taylor Swift Psyop?

Is There A Taylor Swift Psyop?

Welcome to the matrix. 

The current news cycle gives the impression that Taylor Swift is everywhere. 

According to Bloomberg data, corporate media headlines featuring "Taylor Swift" began ramping up in the first half of 2023 and hit new record highs later in the year.

The singer, who has made an entire career whining about having chosen the wrong men, has been pitched by legacy media as finally finding the "perfect match": Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce. 

The relationship doesn't pass the sniff test, given Taylor's terrible choices with men. 

Let's begin with Michael Benz, a former Trump admin State Department official whose work has been cited in congressional hearings, posted on X a video from 2019 featuring the Pentagon's psychological operations research that pitched the idea of turning Taylor into an asset to combat "disinformation." 

We're not alone. Fox News' Jesse Watters also asked: "Why is Taylor Swift Everywhere?" 

Perhaps it's not by chance that the story count in corporate media for Taylor has exponentially exploded, averaging above 1,000 per day since late September. 

Taylor's surge comes as legacy corporate media is terrified about the rise of alternative media. Wall Street Journal Chief Emma Tucker warned WEF elites at Davos this month: "We no longer own the news." 

Back to Taylor's relationship with Kelce. Consider this: 

And there's this.

and this. 

While it remains to be seen if Taylor has become a NATO asset. Certainty Democrats appear to be salivating all over her ahead of the presidential election to turn 'Swifites' into blue voters. 

She's about to make another bad choice. 

Welcome to the matrix. 

