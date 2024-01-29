Suspected Terrorist At Texas Border Works For Mossad & “UNRWA Is Hamas” Exposed As Israeli Operation (Video)

Last week, a video went viral with a man at the southern border that was thought to be Movsum Samadov, the head of the Islamic Party of Azerbaijan, who served 12 years in prison for Islamic terrorism and was released in January 2023. Now, evidence suggests that the man in the video is not Movsum …



Read More...