‘The View’ Co-Hosts Panic About What a Third Party Candidate Will Do to Biden’s Chances: ‘This Is Not the Time!’

January 29, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The ladies of ABC’s “The View” were in a panic about Robert Kennedy Jr.’s presidential bid as they began the week on Monday morning. Co-host Sara Haines was so concerned […] The post 'The View' Co-Hosts Panic About What a Third Party Candidate Will Do to Biden's Chances: 'This Is Not the Time!' appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...