US Caught Known Terrorist At The Border, Then Let Him Go Due To Clerical Error

An unnamed individual identified only as a member of the Somali terror group al-Shabaab, was caught crossing illegally into the United States at the San Ysidro, California border on March 13, 2023, then released into the United States, where he roamed freely for nearly a year before he was arrested days ago in Minnesota, the Daily Caller reports, citing an anonymous source.

The Terrorist Screening Center “deemed him a ‘mismatch'” after running his name through the terror watchlist, according to the memo, which was sent to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials. However, on January 18, 2024, the Terrorist Screening Center “made a redetermination” that the individual was “a confirmed member of al-Shabaab” and was involved in the use, manufacture or transport of explosives or firearms, the memo states. Two days later, ICE nabbed the al-Shabaab member in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

In 2023 the Border Patrol caught 172 suspects from the terror watchlist attempting to enter the US illegally. According to former DHS officials, the constant deluge of illegal migrants through the southern border has made it easier for bad actors to enter the country.

"Many within the Biden administration, including Secretary Mayorkas, have repeatedly assured us that the vetting process at the border is comprehensive and complete," said retired ICE field director John Fabbricatore, who now sits on the board of the Immigration Center for Enforcement (NICE).

"However, we continue to witness alarming instances where terrorists are able to freely roam the United States for months after being released at the border before their criminal and terrorist histories come to light."

According to the report, 50 individuals on the terror watchlist were caught between October and December of last year alone. For comparison, there were 30 such encounters between 2017 and 2020.

"This situation is greatly endangering our nation, and it is clear that our safety is dependent on enforcing our immigration laws and securing the border," Fabbricatore said.

The Border Patrol is authorized to hold migrants in custody for up to 72 hours, however it often takes much longer to complete a background check, he continued.

"The overburdening of the Border Patrol with the excessive amounts of illegal border crossers has forced faster processing times, which doesn’t allow for a more vigorous initial investigation into a migrants background. The background checks currently being run only initially search out criminal history in the United States, not outside its borders. It could take days, weeks, or months to connect derogatory information coming from other databases."

