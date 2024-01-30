Biden Campaign Chief Courts Pro-Hamas Activist To Boost Muslim Support

January 30, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The Biden campaign, in a bid to shore up the president’s waning support among Arab and Muslim voters, dispatched campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez last week to meet with an Arab-American activist who has praised Hamas and refers to the president as "Genocide Joe." The post Biden Campaign Chief Courts Pro-Hamas Activist To Boost Muslim Support appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...