Brickbat: Kick It Back

January 30, 2024

A jury has found former Puerto Rico House of Representatives member María Milagros "Tata" Charbonier and her husband Orlando Montes-Rivera guilty of conspiracy, theft, bribery, kickbacks concerning programs receiving federal funds, wire fraud, and money laundering. While in office, Charbonier increased the pay of her assistant, Frances Acevedo-Ceballos, from $800 to between $2,100 and $2,900 in each biweekly paycheck. But the assistant kicked back between $1,000 and $1,500 of each paycheck to Charbonier, her husband, and their son.

