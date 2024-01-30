In Bizarre Outburst, E. Jean Carroll Goes Full "Price Is Right" Over How She'll Spend "Trump's Money"

Following a bombshell $83.3 million award against Donald Trump, his rape accuser E. Jean Carroll, whose case was bankrolled by his enemies, couldn't remember basic facts of her own claim, once described rape as "sexy," and whose "off the rails" tweets weren't allowed to be shown to the jury - just put on an absurd display.

When asked by MSNBC's Rachael Maddow on Monday night how she'll spend "Trump's money" to help "women's rights," Carroll did her best impression of a "Price is Right" winner - like rape victims do, telling Maddow: "First thing Rachel, you and I are gonna go shopping, we’re gonna get completely new wardrobes, new shoes…Rachel what do you like, Penthouse? You want France? You wanna go fishing in France? It’s yours Rachel."

Her lawyer then nervously interjected: "That's a joke."

"If me fishing in France could do something for women's rights, I would take the hit," Maddow joked back.

Watch:

Talk to a real rape victim. They never laugh about anything regarding the rape or the conviction. This is vile @MSNBC — shelovesbravesbaseball (@AmyPhillipsJoh1) January 30, 2024

I am a real rape victim and have never laughed about rape. I can't even watch TV shows with rape scenes. She is a fraud. — Tracy Ann (@TracyAMHall1) January 30, 2024

Earlier Monday, Carroll joked about turning Trump Tower into an animal sanctuary during a Monday morning interview on CNN, before snapping back to the 'women's rights' script:

<br />

The joke is going to be on her when Trump appeals it and wins. — Steven 🇺🇸 (@SirStevenKJ) January 30, 2024

H/T Modernity.news

Speaking of appeals...

Trump's attorney said in a new filing that they had discovered a connection between E. Jean Carroll's lawyer and the judge in the case, citing a bombshell from the NY Post.

A jury awarded Carroll $83.3 million in damages from Trump last week, before The Post learned from sources that Manhattan federal Judge Lewis Kaplan was once a “mentor” to Carroll’s lawyer Roberta Kaplan (no relation), when they worked together in the early 1990s at the Paul, Weiss, Rifkin, Wharton & Garrison law firm in Midtown. “If Your Honor truly worked with Ms. Kaplan in any capacity — especially if there was a mentor/mentee relationship — that fact should have been disclosed before any case involving these parties was permitted to proceed forward,” Habba wrote in a letter to the judge. “This issue is particularly concerning since Plaintiff’s other lead counsel, Shawn Crowley, served as Your Honor’s law clerk, and we were previously advised that Your Honor co-officiated her wedding.” -NY Post

And then of course there's all those tweets Trump's team wasn't allowed to show...

Don't go spending "Trump's money" just yet, Jean...