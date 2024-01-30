‘Not an Innocent Bystander’: Pro-Palestinian Group Defends Protest Against Cancer Hospital

January 30, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

A pro-Palestinian group on Monday defended its choice to protest outside of a New York City cancer hospital earlier this month, calling the facility "not an innocent bystander to genocide." The post 'Not an Innocent Bystander': Pro-Palestinian Group Defends Protest Against Cancer Hospital appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...