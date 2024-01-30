‘Not an Innocent Bystander’: Pro-Palestinian Group Defends Protest Against Cancer Hospital

January 30, 2024   |   Tags:

A pro-Palestinian group on Monday defended its choice to protest outside of a New York City cancer hospital earlier this month, calling the facility "not an innocent bystander to genocide." The post 'Not an Innocent Bystander': Pro-Palestinian Group Defends Protest Against Cancer Hospital appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x