Pro-Israel Activists Petition IRS To Pull UNRWA’s Tax-Exempt Status

January 30, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The IRS is facing calls from lawyers and human rights activists to revoke the tax-exempt status for the United Nations' Palestinian aid organization amid new evidence that at least a dozen of the organization's employees participated in Hamas's slaughter last year of more than 1,200 Israelis. The post Pro-Israel Activists Petition IRS To Pull UNRWA's Tax-Exempt Status appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...