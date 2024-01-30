UN Agency Staffers in Gaza Busted, Shocking Report Links Them Directly to Terror Groups

January 30, 2024   |   Tags:

Former President Donald Trump might have been an outsider to politics with little to no direct foreign policy experience, but his understanding of geopolitics and ability to recognize friends from […] The post UN Agency Staffers in Gaza Busted, Shocking Report Links Them Directly to Terror Groups appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x