Watch: UK Cop Orders Christian Singer To Stop Singing 'Church Songs' In Public

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Video footage of a police support officer ordering a young Christian singer to stop performing gospel songs in public on London’s Oxford Street has gone viral.

The officer, who is an unpaid volunteer, is seen in the video telling 20 year old performer Harmonie London that she is “not allowed to sing church songs outside of church grounds.”

The young singer, who has an impressive online following, protested against the claim, telling the officer “You are, you are, you are.”

The officer continued to bizarrely claim that gospel songs cannot be sung on the street “unless you have been authorised by the church to do these kind of songs”.

“That’s a load of rubbish,” the singer responded, adding that hassling her and making up fake laws based on her religion goes against her human rights.

The officer then attempted to walk off, bizarrely sticking her tongue out at the camera and laughing.

This police officer ordered a gospel singer to stop performing in London, claiming singing 'church songs' outside is against the law. The singer said the claim was a "load of rubbish" and the officer walked off laughing and sticking her tongue out. Report: https://t.co/bQ0Lm2DHRh pic.twitter.com/JwjKXKwuQV — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) January 29, 2024

The original video is here:

There are no laws in the UK preventing religious songs being sung in public, and Oxford Street is a sanctioned busking area.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson commented that they are “working to understand the context in which these comments were made.”

One wonders if this would have been an issue had it been a different religion in question.

Police say that singing Christian gospel songs in public in London is against the law. This is fine though. Report here https://t.co/bQ0Lm2DHRh pic.twitter.com/LiufUIhQJK — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) January 29, 2024

* * *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.