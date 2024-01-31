10mm Auto Ballistics Charts for Major Ammo Manufacturers

January 31, 2024 |

Below, you’ll discover the 10mm ballistics charts that the team at Ammo.com has gathered from many ammunition manufacturers.

Save time by clicking the links below to jump to your favorite ammo company and find the ballistics data you need for your favorite factory load.

10mm Ballistics Charts

Jump to an ammo company: Aguila | Ammo Inc | Armscor | Atomic | Barnes | Black Hills | Blazer Brass | Buffalo Bore | Cor Bon | Colt | DoubleTap | Federal | Fiocchi | G2 Research | Hornady | HSM | Lehigh Defense | Liberty | Magtech | Nosler | PMC | Prvi Partizan | Remington | Sellier & Bellot | Sig Sauer | Speer | Underwood | Winchester

Aguila Ammunition Ballistics – 10mm Auto

Aguila 10mm Auto 180 grain FMJ Ballistics Chart

Ammo Inc Ammunition Ballistics – 10mm Auto

Jump to a ballistics chart: Ammo Inc 10mm Auto 180 grain FMJ | Ammo Inc 10mm Auto 180 grain JHP

Ammo Inc 10mm Auto 180 grain FMJ Ballistics Chart

Ammo Inc 10mm Auto 180 grain JHP Ballistics Chart

Armscor Ammunition Ballistics – 10mm Auto

Jump to a ballistics chart: Armscor 10mm Auto 180 grain FMJ | Armscor 10mm Auto 180 grain JHP

Armscor 10mm Auto 180 grain FMJ Ballistics Chart

Armscor 10mm Auto 180 grain JHP Ballistics Chart

Atomic Ammunition Ballistics – 10mm Auto

Atomic Ammo 10mm Auto 180 grain JHP Ballistics Chart

Barnes Ammunition Ballistics – 10mm Auto

Barnes VOR-TX 10mm Auto 155 grain XPB Ballistics Chart

Black Hills Ammunition Ballistics – 10mm Auto

Black Hills 10mm Auto Honey Badger 115 grain Ballistics Chart

Blazer Brass Ammunition Ballistics – 10mm Auto

Jump to a ballistics chart: Blazer Brass 10mm Auto 180 grain FMJ | Blazer Aluminum 10mm Auto 200 grain FMJ

Blazer Brass 10mm Auto 180 grain FMJ Ballistics Chart

Blazer Aluminum 10mm Auto 200 grain FMJ Ballistics Chart

Buffalo Bore Ammunition Ballistics – 10mm Auto

Jump to a ballistics chart: Buffalo Bore 10mm Auto 155 grain Barnes TAC-XP | Buffalo Bore Low Recoil 10mm Auto 155 grain JHP | Buffalo Bore Low Recoil 10mm Auto 180 grain JHP | Buffalo Bore Low Recoil 10mm Auto 180 grain FMJ-FN | Buffalo Bore Low Recoil 10mm Auto 220 grain Hard Cast FN | Buffalo Bore Heavy 10mm Auto 180 grain JHP | Buffalo Bore Heavy 10mm Auto 200 grain FMJ | Buffalo Bore Dangerous Game 10mm Auto 190 grain Mono-Metal FN | Buffalo Bore Outdoorsman 10mm Auto 220 grain Hard Cast FN

Buffalo Bore 10mm Auto 155 grain Barnes TAC-XP Ballistics Chart

Buffalo Bore Low Recoil 10mm Auto 155 grain JHP Ballistics Chart

Buffalo Bore Low Recoil 10mm Auto 180 grain JHP Ballistics Chart

Buffalo Bore Low Recoil 10mm Auto 180 grain FMJ-FN Ballistics Chart

Buffalo Bore Low Recoil 10mm Auto 220 grain Hard Cast FN Ballistics Chart

Buffalo Bore Heavy 10mm Auto 180 grain JHP Ballistics Chart

Buffalo Bore Heavy 10mm Auto 200 grain FMJ Ballistics Chart

Buffalo Bore Dangerous Game 10mm Auto 190 grain Mono-Metal FN Ballistics Chart

Buffalo Bore Outdoorsman 10mm Auto 220 grain Hard Cast FN Ballistics Chart

Cor Bon Ammunition Ballistics – 10mm Auto

Jump to a ballistics chart: Cor Bon 10mm Auto 115 grain Glaser Silver | Cor Bon 10mm Auto 135 grain JHP | Cor Bon 10mm Auto 150 grain JHP | Cor Bon 10mm Auto 165 grain JHP | Cor Bon 10mm Auto 135 grain Pow’RBall | Cor Bon 10mm Auto 155 grain DPX | Cor Bon Hunter 10mm Auto 200 grain RNPN

Cor Bon 10mm Auto 115 grain Glaser Silver Ballistics Chart

Cor Bon 10mm Auto 135 grain JHP Ballistics Chart

Cor Bon 10mm Auto 150 grain JHP Ballistics Chart

Cor Bon 10mm Auto 165 grain JHP Ballistics Chart

Cor Bon 10mm Auto 135 grain Pow’RBall Ballistics Chart

Cor Bon 10mm Auto 155 grain DPX Ballistics Chart

Cor Bon Hunter 10mm Auto 200 grain RNPN Ballistics Chart

Colt Ammunition Ballistics – 10mm Auto

Jump to a ballistics chart: Colt 10mm Auto 180 grain JHP | Colt 10mm Auto National Match 180 grain FMJ-FP

Colt 10mm Auto 180 grain JHP Ballistics Chart

Colt 10mm Auto National Match 180 grain FMJ-FP Ballistics Chart

DoubleTap Ammunition Ballistics – 10mm Auto

Jump to a ballistics chart: Double Tap 10mm Auto 125 grain DT Lead Free SC-HP | Double Tap 10mm Auto 155 grain DT Lead Free SC-HP | Double Tap 10mm Auto 135 grain Controlled Expansion JHP | Double Tap 10mm Auto 150 grain Controlled Expansion JHP | Double Tap 10mm Auto 180 grain Controlled Expansion JHP | Double Tap 10mm Auto 200 grain Controlled Expansion JHP | Double Tap 10mm Auto 155 grain Bonded Defense JHP | Double Tap 10mm Auto 165 grain Bonded Defense JHP | Double Tap 10mm Auto 180 grain Bonded Defense JHP | Double Tap 10mm Auto 180 grain Match FMJ-FP | Double Tap 10mm Auto 190 grain Equalizer JHP | Double Tap 10mm Auto 230 grain Equalizer JHP | Double Tap 10mm Auto 200 grain FMJ-FP | Double Tap 10mm Auto 200 grain Hard Cast Solid WFNGC | Double Tap 10mm Auto 230 grain Hard Cast Solid WFNGC

Double Tap 10mm Auto 125 grain DT Lead Free SC-HP Ballistics Chart

Double Tap 10mm Auto 155 grain DT Lead Free SC-HP Ballistics Chart

Double Tap 10mm Auto 135 grain Controlled Expansion JHP Ballistics Chart

Double Tap 10mm Auto 150 grain Controlled Expansion JHP Ballistics Chart

Double Tap 10mm Auto 180 grain Controlled Expansion JHP Ballistics Chart

Double Tap 10mm Auto 200 grain Controlled Expansion JHP Ballistics Chart

Double Tap 10mm Auto 155 grain Bonded Defense JHP Ballistics Chart

Double Tap 10mm Auto 165 grain Bonded Defense JHP Ballistics Chart

Double Tap 10mm Auto 180 grain Bonded Defense JHP Ballistics Chart

Double Tap 10mm Auto 180 grain Match FMJ-FP Ballistics Chart

Double Tap 10mm Auto 190 grain Equalizer JHP Ballistics Chart

Double Tap 10mm Auto 230 grain Equalizer JHP Ballistics Chart

Double Tap 10mm Auto 200 grain FMJ-FP Ballistics Chart

Double Tap 10mm Auto 200 grain Hard Cast Solid WFNGC Ballistics Chart

Double Tap 10mm Auto 230 grain Hard Cast Solid WFNGC Ballistics Chart

Federal Ammunition Ballistics – 10mm Auto

Jump to a ballistics chart: Federal American Eagle 10mm Auto 180 grain FMJ | Federal Train + Protect 10mm Auto 180 grain HP | Federal Premium 10mm Auto Trophy Bonded Bear Claw 180 grain Bonded SP | Federal Premium 10mm Auto 200 grain Swift A-Frame | Federal Premium 10mm Auto 200 grain Syntech Solid Core | Federal Fusion 10mm Auto 200 grain FSP | Federal Personal Defense HST 10mm Auto 200 grain JHP | Federal Personal Defense Punch 10mm Auto 200 grain JHP | Federal Syntech Range 10mm Auto 205 grain TSJ

Federal American Eagle 10mm Auto 180 grain FMJ Ballistics Chart

Federal Train + Protect 10mm Auto 180 grain HP Ballistics Chart

Federal Premium 10mm Auto Trophy Bonded Bear Claw 180 grain Bonded SP Ballistics Chart

Federal Premium 10mm Auto 200 grain Swift A-Frame Ballistics Chart

Federal Premium 10mm Auto 200 grain Syntech Solid Core Ballistics Chart

Federal Fusion 10mm Auto 200 grain FSP Ballistics Chart

Federal Personal Defense HST 10mm Auto 200 grain JHP Ballistics Chart

Federal Personal Defense Punch 10mm Auto 200 grain JHP Ballistics Chart

Federal Syntech Range 10mm Auto 205 grain TSJ Ballistics Chart

Fiocchi Ammunition Ballistics – 10mm Auto

Jump to a ballistics chart: Fiocchi Defense Dynamics 10mm Auto 180 grain JHP | Fiocchi Range Dynamics 10mm Auto 180 grain FMJTC

Fiocchi Defense Dynamics 10mm Auto 180 grain JHP Ballistics Chart

Fiocchi Range Dynamics 10mm Auto 180 grain FMJTC Ballistics Chart

G2 Research Ammunition Ballistics – 10mm Auto

Jump to a ballistics chart: G2 Research R.I.P. 10mm Auto 115 grain CHP | G2 Research Civic Duty 10mm Auto 122 grain CHP

G2 Research R.I.P. 10mm Auto 115 grain CHP Ballistics Chart

G2 Research Civic Duty 10mm Auto 122 grain CHP Ballistics Chart

Hornady Ammunition Ballistics – 10mm Auto

Jump to a ballistics chart: Hornady Handgun Hunter 10mm Auto 135 grain MonoFlex | Hornady Custom 10mm Auto 155 grain XTP | Hornady Custom 10mm Auto 180 grain XTP | Hornady Critical Duty 10mm Auto 175 grain FlexLock

Hornady Handgun Hunter 10mm Auto 135 grain MonoFlex Ballistics Chart

Hornady Custom 10mm Auto 155 grain XTP Ballistics Chart

Hornady Custom 10mm Auto 180 grain XTP Ballistics Chart

Hornady Critical Duty 10mm Auto 175 grain FlexLock Ballistics Chart

HSM Ammunition Ballistics – 10mm Auto

Jump to a ballistics chart: HSM Frangible 10mm Auto 125 grain RedHaz FP | HSM Pro Pistol Hunter 10mm Auto 180 grain JHP | HSM Self-Defense 10mm Auto 180 grain UHP | HSM Training 10mm Auto 180 grain FMJ | HSM Training 10mm Auto 180 grain Hard Cast RNFP | HSM Bear Load 10mm Auto 200 grain FMJ | HSM Bear Load 10mm Auto 200 grain Hard Cast RNFP

HSM Frangible 10mm Auto 125 grain RedHaz FP Ballistics Chart

HSM Pro Pistol Hunter 10mm Auto 180 grain JHP Ballistics Chart

HSM Self-Defense 10mm Auto 180 grain UHP Ballistics Chart

HSM Training 10mm Auto 180 grain FMJ Ballistics Chart

HSM Training 10mm Auto 180 grain Hard Cast RNFP Ballistics Chart

HSM Bear Load 10mm Auto 200 grain FMJ Ballistics Chart

HSM Bear Load 10mm Auto 200 grain Hard Cast RNFP Ballistics Chart

Lehigh Defense Ammunition Ballistics – 10mm Auto

Jump to a ballistics chart: Lehigh Defense 10mm Auto 115 grain XD | Lehigh Defense 10mm Auto 150 grain XD

Lehigh Defense 10mm Auto 115 grain XD Ballistics Chart

Lehigh Defense 10mm Auto 150 grain XD Ballistics Chart

Liberty Ammunition Ballistics – 10mm Auto

Jump to a ballistics chart: Liberty Ammunition Civil Defense 10mm Auto 60 grain JHP | Liberty Ammunition Liberty Overwatch 10mm Auto 70 grain JHP

Liberty Ammunition Civil Defense 10mm Auto 60 grain JHP Ballistics Chart

Liberty Ammunition Liberty Overwatch 10mm Auto 70 grain JHP Ballistics Chart

Magtech Ammunition Ballistics – 10mm Auto

Jump to a ballistics chart: Magtech 180 grain FMJ | Magtech 180 grain JHP

Magtech 180 grain FMJ Ballistics Chart

Magtech 180 grain JHP Ballistics Chart

Nosler Ammunition Ballistics – 10mm Auto

Jump to a ballistics chart: Nosler Asp 10mm Auto 180 grain JHP | Nosler Defense 10mm Auto 200 grain JHP

Nosler Asp 10mm Auto 180 grain JHP Ballistics Chart

Nosler Defense 10mm Auto 200 grain JHP Ballistics Chart

PMC Ammunition Ballistics – 10mm Auto

Jump to a ballistics chart: PMC Bronze 170 grain JHP | PMC Bronze 200 grain FMJ-TC

PMC Bronze 170 grain JHP Ballistics Chart

PMC Bronze 200 grain FMJ-TC Ballistics Chart

Prvi Partizan Ammunition Ballistics – 10mm Auto

Jump to a ballistics chart: Prvi Partizan Handgun Line 10mm Auto 170 grain FPJ | Prvi Partizan Handgun Line 10mm Auto 180 grain JHP | Prvi Partizan Handgun Line 10mm Auto 190 grain FPJ

Prvi Partizan Handgun Line 10mm Auto 170 grain FPJ Ballistics Chart

Prvi Partizan Handgun Line 10mm Auto 180 grain JHP Ballistics Chart

Prvi Partizan Handgun Line 10mm Auto 190 grain FPJ Ballistics Chart

Remington Ammunition Ballistics – 10mm Auto

Jump to a ballistics chart: Remington Golden Saber Bonded 10mm Auto 180 grain JHP | Remington Golden Saber Defense 10mm Auto 180 grain JHP | Remington Golden Saber Defense Compact 10mm Auto 180 grain JHP | Remington UMC 10mm Auto 180 grain FMJ

Remington Golden Saber Bonded 10mm Auto 180 grain JHP Ballistics Chart

Remington Golden Saber Defense 10mm Auto 180 grain JHP Ballistics Chart

Remington Golden Saber Defense Compact 10mm Auto 180 grain JHP Ballistics Chart

Remington UMC 10mm Auto 180 grain FMJ Ballistics Chart

Sellier & Bellot Ammunition Ballistics – 10mm Auto

Jump to a ballistics chart: Sellier and Bellot 10mm Auto 130 grain XRG-Defense | Sellier and Bellot 10mm Auto 180 grain FMJ | Sellier and Bellot 10mm Auto 180 grain JHP

Sellier and Bellot 10mm Auto 130 grain XRG-Defense Ballistics Chart

Sellier and Bellot 10mm Auto 180 grain FMJ Ballistics Chart

Sellier and Bellot 10mm Auto 180 grain JHP Ballistics Chart

Sig Sauer Ammunition Ballistics – 10mm Auto

Jump to a ballistics chart: Sig Sauer Elite 10mm Auto 180 grain FMJ | Sig Sauer Elite 10mm Auto 180 grain V-Crown JHP | Sig Sauer Elite 10mm Auto 200 grain V-Crown JHP

Sig Sauer Elite 10mm Auto 180 grain FMJ Ballistics Chart

Sig Sauer Elite 10mm Auto 180 grain V-Crown JHP Ballistics Chart

Sig Sauer Elite 10mm Auto 200 grain V-Crown JHP Ballistics Chart

Speer Ammunition Ballistics – 10mm Auto

Speer Gold Dot 10mm Auto 200 grain JHP Ballistics Chart

Underwood Ammunition Ballistics – 10mm Auto

Jump to a ballistics chart: Underwood Ammo 10mm Auto 100 grain Xtreme Defender | Underwood Ammo 10mm Auto 115 grain Xtreme Defender | Underwood Ammo 10mm Auto 115 grain Xtreme Defender Platinum | Underwood Ammo 10mm Auto 140 grain Xtreme Penetrator | Underwood Ammo 10mm Auto 140 grain Xtreme Penetrator Platinum | Underwood Ammo 10mm Auto 150 grain Xtreme Hunter | Underwood Ammo 10mm Auto 150 grain Xtreme Hunter Platinum | Underwood Ammo 10mm Auto 155 grain Barnes TAC-XP | Underwood Ammo 10mm Auto 155 grain FMJ-FN | Underwood Ammo 10mm Auto 155 grain XTP | Underwood Ammo 10mm Auto 165 grain FMJ-FN | Underwood Ammo 10mm Auto 180 grain FMJ-FN | Underwood Ammo 10mm Auto 200 grain FMJ-FN | Underwood Ammo 10mm Auto 180 grain JHP | Underwood Ammo 10mm Auto 200 grain JHP | Underwood Ammo 10mm Auto 180 grain XTP | Underwood Ammo 10mm Auto 200 grain XTP | Underwood Ammo 10mm Auto 200 grain Hard Cast FN | Underwood Ammo 10mm Auto 220 grain Hard Cast FN

Underwood Ammo 10mm Auto 100 grain Xtreme Defender Ballistics Chart

Underwood Ammo 10mm Auto 115 grain Xtreme Defender Ballistics Chart

Underwood Ammo 10mm Auto 115 grain Xtreme Defender Platinum Ballistics Chart

Underwood Ammo 10mm Auto 140 grain Xtreme Penetrator Ballistics Chart

Underwood Ammo 10mm Auto 140 grain Xtreme Penetrator Platinum Ballistics Chart

Underwood Ammo 10mm Auto 150 grain Xtreme Hunter Ballistics Chart

Underwood Ammo 10mm Auto 150 grain Xtreme Hunter Platinum Ballistics Chart

Underwood Ammo 10mm Auto 155 grain Barnes TAC-XP Ballistics Chart

Underwood Ammo 10mm Auto 155 grain FMJ-FN Ballistics Chart

Underwood Ammo 10mm Auto 155 grain XTP Ballistics Chart

Underwood Ammo 10mm Auto 165 grain FMJ-FN Ballistics Chart

Underwood Ammo 10mm Auto 180 grain FMJ-FN Ballistics Chart

Underwood Ammo 10mm Auto 200 grain FMJ-FN Ballistics Chart

Underwood Ammo 10mm Auto 180 grain JHP Ballistics Chart

Underwood Ammo 10mm Auto 200 grain JHP Ballistics Chart

Underwood Ammo 10mm Auto 180 grain XTP Ballistics Chart

Underwood Ammo 10mm Auto 200 grain XTP Ballistics Chart

Underwood Ammo 10mm Auto 200 grain Hard Cast FN Ballistics Chart

Underwood Ammo 10mm Auto 220 grain Hard Cast FN Ballistics Chart

Winchester Ammunition Ballistics – 10mm Auto

Jump to a ballistics chart: Winchester USA Ready Defense 10mm Auto 170 grain Hex-Vent JHP | Winchester Silver Tip 10mm Auto 175 grain JHP | Winchester Defender 10mm Auto 180 grain Bonded JHP | Winchester USA Ready 10mm Auto 180 grain FMJ-FN | Winchester White Box 10mm Auto 180 grain FMJ-FN | Winchester Big Bore 10mm Auto 200 grain SJHP

Winchester USA Ready Defense 10mm Auto 170 grain Hex-Vent JHP Ballistics Chart

Winchester Silver Tip 10mm Auto 175 grain JHP Ballistics Chart

Winchester Defender 10mm Auto 180 grain Bonded JHP Ballistics Chart

Winchester USA Ready 10mm Auto 180 grain FMJ-FN Ballistics Chart

Winchester White Box 10mm Auto 180 grain FMJ-FN Ballistics Chart

Winchester Big Bore 10mm Auto 200 grain SJHP Ballistics Chart

Administrative Note: The information above comes from the manufacturer and is only informational. The actual ballistics obtained with your firearm can vary considerably from the advertised ballistics.

Also, ballistics can vary from lot to lot with the same brand and type load. When manufacturer ballistic data was unavailable, ballistics were calculated using a ballistics calculator.

10mm Ballistics Trajectory Chart

Below, you’ll find a sample 10mm bullet drop chart that gives you a general idea of what the 10mm trajectory looks like.

Note: The chart above is an example of one 10mm load, and actual ballistic performance may vary depending on bullet weight, lot, barrel length, and environmental conditions while shooting.

10mm Velocity (FPS)

The 10mm Auto has a wide range of velocities measured in feet per second (FPS), depending on the manufacturer, bullet weight, and load you purchase.

For example the Black Hills 10mm Auto Honey Badger 115-grain bullet has a muzzle velocity of 1,600 fps while the Aguila 10mm Auto 180-grain fmj bullet has a muzzle velocity of 1,200 fps.

Underwood Ammo produces a 10mm Auto 100-grain Xtreme Defender with a muzzle velocity of 1,825 fps; however, most rounds have a velocity in the 1,200 fps to 1,500 fps range.

It should be noted that handloads will give you the most consistent results if you’re willing to put the time into reloading and handloading ammo.

10mm Muzzle Energy

Some semi-automatic pistol shooters use muzzle energy to help determine the knockdown power of a round. The 10mm Auto cartridge was created because the 9mm lacked the stopping power the FBI and other law enforcement agencies in the USA were looking for in a handgun cartridge.

Muzzle energy is measured in foot-pounds (ft-lbs of energy). Even though I believe stopping power is an over-analyzed metric, it’s important to understand these specs for self-defense because they allow us to choose the best ammo for our specific situation, whether that’s home defense or concealed carry.

The Black Hills 10mm Auto Honey Badger 115-grain has a muzzle energy of 654 ft-lbs compared to the Aguila 10mm Auto 180-grain FMJ which has a muzzle energy of 576 ft-lbs. However, at longer ranges heavier bullets maintain higher muzzle energy.

The Underwood 10mm Auto 100-grain Xtreme Defender defense round still has a high muzzle energy (740 ft-lbs), even though it’s a lightweight bullet. This is due in part to traveling at such high speeds.

How Do 10mm Ballistics Compare to Other Handgun Rounds?

It’s impossible to fairly compare any pistol cartridge with another because they each have their benefits and drawbacks.

The 10mm Auto sits in between the 9mm and 45 ACP, very similarly to the 40 Smith & Wesson. However, 10mm Auto has comparable ballistics to the 357 Magnum.

Hornady 10mm Auto HP XTP 155-grain has a muzzle energy of 551 foot-pounds and a muzzle velocity of 1,265 fps compared to Hornady 357 Magnum XTP 158-grain has a muzzle energy of 548 foot-pounds and a muzzle velocity of 1,250 fps.

Much like a 357 Magnum revolver, a 10mm Auto pistol has high recoil, which makes follow up shots less accurate or at the very least much slower. Which is not a positive quality to have in a self-defense situation.

Read any gun forum and you’ll see people arguing that a bigger bullet at full power is best and anyone who carries a 9mm just wants to die because the 9mm doesn’t have enough stopping power.

However, the truth is when using a hollow point bullet (JHP or anything similar) in any of the calibers mentioned above, the terminal performance is very similar. This is thanks to the advancements in bullet technology since the 1980s.

Frequently Asked Questions

Below, we’ve compiled a list of frequently asked questions we consistently receive regarding 10mm ballistics here at Ammo.com.

Is 10mm Bigger Than 45?

No, a 10mm has a smaller projectile and shorter overall length than a 45 ACP. However, it has a longer case.

Can 10mm Kill A Bear?

Yes, a 10mm can kill a bear, especially with well-placed shots.

Can 10mm Penetrate Body Armor?

Yes, 10mm Lehigh Penetrators can defeat level II-A kevlar.

What is the effective range of a 10mm?

The effective range of a 10mm is 400 yards, but that’s when a very skilled marksman is shooting. For the average shooter, 100 yards is the maximum effective range of a 10mm.

10mm Auto Ballistics Charts for Major Ammo Manufacturers originally appeared in The Resistance Library at Ammo.com.

