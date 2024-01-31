10mm Auto Ballistics Charts for Major Ammo Manufacturers
January 31, 2024 |
Below, you’ll discover the 10mm ballistics charts that the team at Ammo.com has gathered from many ammunition manufacturers.
Save time by clicking the links below to jump to your favorite ammo company and find the ballistics data you need for your favorite factory load.
10mm Ballistics Charts
Jump to an ammo company: Aguila | Ammo Inc | Armscor | Atomic | Barnes | Black Hills | Blazer Brass | Buffalo Bore | Cor Bon | Colt | DoubleTap | Federal | Fiocchi | G2 Research | Hornady | HSM | Lehigh Defense | Liberty | Magtech | Nosler | PMC | Prvi Partizan | Remington | Sellier & Bellot | Sig Sauer | Speer | Underwood | Winchester
Aguila Ammunition Ballistics – 10mm Auto
Aguila 10mm Auto 180 grain FMJ Ballistics Chart
Ammo Inc Ammunition Ballistics – 10mm Auto
Jump to a ballistics chart: Ammo Inc 10mm Auto 180 grain FMJ | Ammo Inc 10mm Auto 180 grain JHP
Ammo Inc 10mm Auto 180 grain FMJ Ballistics Chart
Ammo Inc 10mm Auto 180 grain JHP Ballistics Chart
Armscor Ammunition Ballistics – 10mm Auto
Jump to a ballistics chart: Armscor 10mm Auto 180 grain FMJ | Armscor 10mm Auto 180 grain JHP
Armscor 10mm Auto 180 grain FMJ Ballistics Chart
Armscor 10mm Auto 180 grain JHP Ballistics Chart
Atomic Ammunition Ballistics – 10mm Auto
Atomic Ammo 10mm Auto 180 grain JHP Ballistics Chart
Barnes Ammunition Ballistics – 10mm Auto
Barnes VOR-TX 10mm Auto 155 grain XPB Ballistics Chart
Black Hills Ammunition Ballistics – 10mm Auto
Black Hills 10mm Auto Honey Badger 115 grain Ballistics Chart
Blazer Brass Ammunition Ballistics – 10mm Auto
Jump to a ballistics chart: Blazer Brass 10mm Auto 180 grain FMJ | Blazer Aluminum 10mm Auto 200 grain FMJ
Blazer Brass 10mm Auto 180 grain FMJ Ballistics Chart
Blazer Aluminum 10mm Auto 200 grain FMJ Ballistics Chart
Buffalo Bore Ammunition Ballistics – 10mm Auto
Jump to a ballistics chart: Buffalo Bore 10mm Auto 155 grain Barnes TAC-XP | Buffalo Bore Low Recoil 10mm Auto 155 grain JHP | Buffalo Bore Low Recoil 10mm Auto 180 grain JHP | Buffalo Bore Low Recoil 10mm Auto 180 grain FMJ-FN | Buffalo Bore Low Recoil 10mm Auto 220 grain Hard Cast FN | Buffalo Bore Heavy 10mm Auto 180 grain JHP | Buffalo Bore Heavy 10mm Auto 200 grain FMJ | Buffalo Bore Dangerous Game 10mm Auto 190 grain Mono-Metal FN | Buffalo Bore Outdoorsman 10mm Auto 220 grain Hard Cast FN
Buffalo Bore 10mm Auto 155 grain Barnes TAC-XP Ballistics Chart
Buffalo Bore Low Recoil 10mm Auto 155 grain JHP Ballistics Chart
Buffalo Bore Low Recoil 10mm Auto 180 grain JHP Ballistics Chart
Buffalo Bore Low Recoil 10mm Auto 180 grain FMJ-FN Ballistics Chart
Buffalo Bore Low Recoil 10mm Auto 220 grain Hard Cast FN Ballistics Chart
Buffalo Bore Heavy 10mm Auto 180 grain JHP Ballistics Chart
Buffalo Bore Heavy 10mm Auto 200 grain FMJ Ballistics Chart
Buffalo Bore Dangerous Game 10mm Auto 190 grain Mono-Metal FN Ballistics Chart
Buffalo Bore Outdoorsman 10mm Auto 220 grain Hard Cast FN Ballistics Chart
Cor Bon Ammunition Ballistics – 10mm Auto
Jump to a ballistics chart: Cor Bon 10mm Auto 115 grain Glaser Silver | Cor Bon 10mm Auto 135 grain JHP | Cor Bon 10mm Auto 150 grain JHP | Cor Bon 10mm Auto 165 grain JHP | Cor Bon 10mm Auto 135 grain Pow’RBall | Cor Bon 10mm Auto 155 grain DPX | Cor Bon Hunter 10mm Auto 200 grain RNPN
Cor Bon 10mm Auto 115 grain Glaser Silver Ballistics Chart
Cor Bon 10mm Auto 135 grain JHP Ballistics Chart
Cor Bon 10mm Auto 150 grain JHP Ballistics Chart
Cor Bon 10mm Auto 165 grain JHP Ballistics Chart
Cor Bon 10mm Auto 135 grain Pow’RBall Ballistics Chart
Cor Bon 10mm Auto 155 grain DPX Ballistics Chart
Cor Bon Hunter 10mm Auto 200 grain RNPN Ballistics Chart
Colt Ammunition Ballistics – 10mm Auto
Jump to a ballistics chart: Colt 10mm Auto 180 grain JHP | Colt 10mm Auto National Match 180 grain FMJ-FP
Colt 10mm Auto 180 grain JHP Ballistics Chart
Colt 10mm Auto National Match 180 grain FMJ-FP Ballistics Chart
DoubleTap Ammunition Ballistics – 10mm Auto
Jump to a ballistics chart: Double Tap 10mm Auto 125 grain DT Lead Free SC-HP | Double Tap 10mm Auto 155 grain DT Lead Free SC-HP | Double Tap 10mm Auto 135 grain Controlled Expansion JHP | Double Tap 10mm Auto 150 grain Controlled Expansion JHP | Double Tap 10mm Auto 180 grain Controlled Expansion JHP | Double Tap 10mm Auto 200 grain Controlled Expansion JHP | Double Tap 10mm Auto 155 grain Bonded Defense JHP | Double Tap 10mm Auto 165 grain Bonded Defense JHP | Double Tap 10mm Auto 180 grain Bonded Defense JHP | Double Tap 10mm Auto 180 grain Match FMJ-FP | Double Tap 10mm Auto 190 grain Equalizer JHP | Double Tap 10mm Auto 230 grain Equalizer JHP | Double Tap 10mm Auto 200 grain FMJ-FP | Double Tap 10mm Auto 200 grain Hard Cast Solid WFNGC | Double Tap 10mm Auto 230 grain Hard Cast Solid WFNGC
Double Tap 10mm Auto 125 grain DT Lead Free SC-HP Ballistics Chart
Double Tap 10mm Auto 155 grain DT Lead Free SC-HP Ballistics Chart
Double Tap 10mm Auto 135 grain Controlled Expansion JHP Ballistics Chart
Double Tap 10mm Auto 150 grain Controlled Expansion JHP Ballistics Chart
Double Tap 10mm Auto 180 grain Controlled Expansion JHP Ballistics Chart
Double Tap 10mm Auto 200 grain Controlled Expansion JHP Ballistics Chart
Double Tap 10mm Auto 155 grain Bonded Defense JHP Ballistics Chart
Double Tap 10mm Auto 165 grain Bonded Defense JHP Ballistics Chart
Double Tap 10mm Auto 180 grain Bonded Defense JHP Ballistics Chart
Double Tap 10mm Auto 180 grain Match FMJ-FP Ballistics Chart
Double Tap 10mm Auto 190 grain Equalizer JHP Ballistics Chart
Double Tap 10mm Auto 230 grain Equalizer JHP Ballistics Chart
Double Tap 10mm Auto 200 grain FMJ-FP Ballistics Chart
Double Tap 10mm Auto 200 grain Hard Cast Solid WFNGC Ballistics Chart
Double Tap 10mm Auto 230 grain Hard Cast Solid WFNGC Ballistics Chart
Federal Ammunition Ballistics – 10mm Auto
Jump to a ballistics chart: Federal American Eagle 10mm Auto 180 grain FMJ | Federal Train + Protect 10mm Auto 180 grain HP | Federal Premium 10mm Auto Trophy Bonded Bear Claw 180 grain Bonded SP | Federal Premium 10mm Auto 200 grain Swift A-Frame | Federal Premium 10mm Auto 200 grain Syntech Solid Core | Federal Fusion 10mm Auto 200 grain FSP | Federal Personal Defense HST 10mm Auto 200 grain JHP | Federal Personal Defense Punch 10mm Auto 200 grain JHP | Federal Syntech Range 10mm Auto 205 grain TSJ
Federal American Eagle 10mm Auto 180 grain FMJ Ballistics Chart
Federal Train + Protect 10mm Auto 180 grain HP Ballistics Chart
Federal Premium 10mm Auto Trophy Bonded Bear Claw 180 grain Bonded SP Ballistics Chart
Federal Premium 10mm Auto 200 grain Swift A-Frame Ballistics Chart
Federal Premium 10mm Auto 200 grain Syntech Solid Core Ballistics Chart
Federal Fusion 10mm Auto 200 grain FSP Ballistics Chart
Federal Personal Defense HST 10mm Auto 200 grain JHP Ballistics Chart
Federal Personal Defense Punch 10mm Auto 200 grain JHP Ballistics Chart
Federal Syntech Range 10mm Auto 205 grain TSJ Ballistics Chart
Fiocchi Ammunition Ballistics – 10mm Auto
Jump to a ballistics chart: Fiocchi Defense Dynamics 10mm Auto 180 grain JHP | Fiocchi Range Dynamics 10mm Auto 180 grain FMJTC
Fiocchi Defense Dynamics 10mm Auto 180 grain JHP Ballistics Chart
Fiocchi Range Dynamics 10mm Auto 180 grain FMJTC Ballistics Chart
G2 Research Ammunition Ballistics – 10mm Auto
Jump to a ballistics chart: G2 Research R.I.P. 10mm Auto 115 grain CHP | G2 Research Civic Duty 10mm Auto 122 grain CHP
G2 Research R.I.P. 10mm Auto 115 grain CHP Ballistics Chart
G2 Research Civic Duty 10mm Auto 122 grain CHP Ballistics Chart
Hornady Ammunition Ballistics – 10mm Auto
Jump to a ballistics chart: Hornady Handgun Hunter 10mm Auto 135 grain MonoFlex | Hornady Custom 10mm Auto 155 grain XTP | Hornady Custom 10mm Auto 180 grain XTP | Hornady Critical Duty 10mm Auto 175 grain FlexLock
Hornady Handgun Hunter 10mm Auto 135 grain MonoFlex Ballistics Chart
Hornady Custom 10mm Auto 155 grain XTP Ballistics Chart
Hornady Custom 10mm Auto 180 grain XTP Ballistics Chart
Hornady Critical Duty 10mm Auto 175 grain FlexLock Ballistics Chart
HSM Ammunition Ballistics – 10mm Auto
Jump to a ballistics chart: HSM Frangible 10mm Auto 125 grain RedHaz FP | HSM Pro Pistol Hunter 10mm Auto 180 grain JHP | HSM Self-Defense 10mm Auto 180 grain UHP | HSM Training 10mm Auto 180 grain FMJ | HSM Training 10mm Auto 180 grain Hard Cast RNFP | HSM Bear Load 10mm Auto 200 grain FMJ | HSM Bear Load 10mm Auto 200 grain Hard Cast RNFP
HSM Frangible 10mm Auto 125 grain RedHaz FP Ballistics Chart
HSM Pro Pistol Hunter 10mm Auto 180 grain JHP Ballistics Chart
HSM Self-Defense 10mm Auto 180 grain UHP Ballistics Chart
HSM Training 10mm Auto 180 grain FMJ Ballistics Chart
HSM Training 10mm Auto 180 grain Hard Cast RNFP Ballistics Chart
HSM Bear Load 10mm Auto 200 grain FMJ Ballistics Chart
HSM Bear Load 10mm Auto 200 grain Hard Cast RNFP Ballistics Chart
Lehigh Defense Ammunition Ballistics – 10mm Auto
Jump to a ballistics chart: Lehigh Defense 10mm Auto 115 grain XD | Lehigh Defense 10mm Auto 150 grain XD
Lehigh Defense 10mm Auto 115 grain XD Ballistics Chart
Lehigh Defense 10mm Auto 150 grain XD Ballistics Chart
Liberty Ammunition Ballistics – 10mm Auto
Jump to a ballistics chart: Liberty Ammunition Civil Defense 10mm Auto 60 grain JHP | Liberty Ammunition Liberty Overwatch 10mm Auto 70 grain JHP
Liberty Ammunition Civil Defense 10mm Auto 60 grain JHP Ballistics Chart
Liberty Ammunition Liberty Overwatch 10mm Auto 70 grain JHP Ballistics Chart
Magtech Ammunition Ballistics – 10mm Auto
Jump to a ballistics chart: Magtech 180 grain FMJ | Magtech 180 grain JHP
Magtech 180 grain FMJ Ballistics Chart
Magtech 180 grain JHP Ballistics Chart
Nosler Ammunition Ballistics – 10mm Auto
Jump to a ballistics chart: Nosler Asp 10mm Auto 180 grain JHP | Nosler Defense 10mm Auto 200 grain JHP
Nosler Asp 10mm Auto 180 grain JHP Ballistics Chart
Nosler Defense 10mm Auto 200 grain JHP Ballistics Chart
PMC Ammunition Ballistics – 10mm Auto
Jump to a ballistics chart: PMC Bronze 170 grain JHP | PMC Bronze 200 grain FMJ-TC
PMC Bronze 170 grain JHP Ballistics Chart
PMC Bronze 200 grain FMJ-TC Ballistics Chart
Prvi Partizan Ammunition Ballistics – 10mm Auto
Jump to a ballistics chart: Prvi Partizan Handgun Line 10mm Auto 170 grain FPJ | Prvi Partizan Handgun Line 10mm Auto 180 grain JHP | Prvi Partizan Handgun Line 10mm Auto 190 grain FPJ
Prvi Partizan Handgun Line 10mm Auto 170 grain FPJ Ballistics Chart
Prvi Partizan Handgun Line 10mm Auto 180 grain JHP Ballistics Chart
Prvi Partizan Handgun Line 10mm Auto 190 grain FPJ Ballistics Chart
Remington Ammunition Ballistics – 10mm Auto
Jump to a ballistics chart: Remington Golden Saber Bonded 10mm Auto 180 grain JHP | Remington Golden Saber Defense 10mm Auto 180 grain JHP | Remington Golden Saber Defense Compact 10mm Auto 180 grain JHP | Remington UMC 10mm Auto 180 grain FMJ
Remington Golden Saber Bonded 10mm Auto 180 grain JHP Ballistics Chart
Remington Golden Saber Defense 10mm Auto 180 grain JHP Ballistics Chart
Remington Golden Saber Defense Compact 10mm Auto 180 grain JHP Ballistics Chart
Remington UMC 10mm Auto 180 grain FMJ Ballistics Chart
Sellier & Bellot Ammunition Ballistics – 10mm Auto
Jump to a ballistics chart: Sellier and Bellot 10mm Auto 130 grain XRG-Defense | Sellier and Bellot 10mm Auto 180 grain FMJ | Sellier and Bellot 10mm Auto 180 grain JHP
Sellier and Bellot 10mm Auto 130 grain XRG-Defense Ballistics Chart
Sellier and Bellot 10mm Auto 180 grain FMJ Ballistics Chart
Sellier and Bellot 10mm Auto 180 grain JHP Ballistics Chart
Sig Sauer Ammunition Ballistics – 10mm Auto
Jump to a ballistics chart: Sig Sauer Elite 10mm Auto 180 grain FMJ | Sig Sauer Elite 10mm Auto 180 grain V-Crown JHP | Sig Sauer Elite 10mm Auto 200 grain V-Crown JHP
Sig Sauer Elite 10mm Auto 180 grain FMJ Ballistics Chart
Sig Sauer Elite 10mm Auto 180 grain V-Crown JHP Ballistics Chart
Sig Sauer Elite 10mm Auto 200 grain V-Crown JHP Ballistics Chart
Speer Ammunition Ballistics – 10mm Auto
Speer Gold Dot 10mm Auto 200 grain JHP Ballistics Chart
Underwood Ammunition Ballistics – 10mm Auto
Jump to a ballistics chart: Underwood Ammo 10mm Auto 100 grain Xtreme Defender | Underwood Ammo 10mm Auto 115 grain Xtreme Defender | Underwood Ammo 10mm Auto 115 grain Xtreme Defender Platinum | Underwood Ammo 10mm Auto 140 grain Xtreme Penetrator | Underwood Ammo 10mm Auto 140 grain Xtreme Penetrator Platinum | Underwood Ammo 10mm Auto 150 grain Xtreme Hunter | Underwood Ammo 10mm Auto 150 grain Xtreme Hunter Platinum | Underwood Ammo 10mm Auto 155 grain Barnes TAC-XP | Underwood Ammo 10mm Auto 155 grain FMJ-FN | Underwood Ammo 10mm Auto 155 grain XTP | Underwood Ammo 10mm Auto 165 grain FMJ-FN | Underwood Ammo 10mm Auto 180 grain FMJ-FN | Underwood Ammo 10mm Auto 200 grain FMJ-FN | Underwood Ammo 10mm Auto 180 grain JHP | Underwood Ammo 10mm Auto 200 grain JHP | Underwood Ammo 10mm Auto 180 grain XTP | Underwood Ammo 10mm Auto 200 grain XTP | Underwood Ammo 10mm Auto 200 grain Hard Cast FN | Underwood Ammo 10mm Auto 220 grain Hard Cast FN
Underwood Ammo 10mm Auto 100 grain Xtreme Defender Ballistics Chart
Underwood Ammo 10mm Auto 115 grain Xtreme Defender Ballistics Chart
Underwood Ammo 10mm Auto 115 grain Xtreme Defender Platinum Ballistics Chart
Underwood Ammo 10mm Auto 140 grain Xtreme Penetrator Ballistics Chart
Underwood Ammo 10mm Auto 140 grain Xtreme Penetrator Platinum Ballistics Chart
Underwood Ammo 10mm Auto 150 grain Xtreme Hunter Ballistics Chart
Underwood Ammo 10mm Auto 150 grain Xtreme Hunter Platinum Ballistics Chart
Underwood Ammo 10mm Auto 155 grain Barnes TAC-XP Ballistics Chart
Underwood Ammo 10mm Auto 155 grain FMJ-FN Ballistics Chart
Underwood Ammo 10mm Auto 155 grain XTP Ballistics Chart
Underwood Ammo 10mm Auto 165 grain FMJ-FN Ballistics Chart
Underwood Ammo 10mm Auto 180 grain FMJ-FN Ballistics Chart
Underwood Ammo 10mm Auto 200 grain FMJ-FN Ballistics Chart
Underwood Ammo 10mm Auto 180 grain JHP Ballistics Chart
Underwood Ammo 10mm Auto 200 grain JHP Ballistics Chart
Underwood Ammo 10mm Auto 180 grain XTP Ballistics Chart
Underwood Ammo 10mm Auto 200 grain XTP Ballistics Chart
Underwood Ammo 10mm Auto 200 grain Hard Cast FN Ballistics Chart
Underwood Ammo 10mm Auto 220 grain Hard Cast FN Ballistics Chart
Winchester Ammunition Ballistics – 10mm Auto
Jump to a ballistics chart: Winchester USA Ready Defense 10mm Auto 170 grain Hex-Vent JHP | Winchester Silver Tip 10mm Auto 175 grain JHP | Winchester Defender 10mm Auto 180 grain Bonded JHP | Winchester USA Ready 10mm Auto 180 grain FMJ-FN | Winchester White Box 10mm Auto 180 grain FMJ-FN | Winchester Big Bore 10mm Auto 200 grain SJHP
Winchester USA Ready Defense 10mm Auto 170 grain Hex-Vent JHP Ballistics Chart
Winchester Silver Tip 10mm Auto 175 grain JHP Ballistics Chart
Winchester Defender 10mm Auto 180 grain Bonded JHP Ballistics Chart
Winchester USA Ready 10mm Auto 180 grain FMJ-FN Ballistics Chart
Winchester White Box 10mm Auto 180 grain FMJ-FN Ballistics Chart
Winchester Big Bore 10mm Auto 200 grain SJHP Ballistics Chart
Administrative Note: The information above comes from the manufacturer and is only informational. The actual ballistics obtained with your firearm can vary considerably from the advertised ballistics.
Also, ballistics can vary from lot to lot with the same brand and type load. When manufacturer ballistic data was unavailable, ballistics were calculated using a ballistics calculator.
10mm Ballistics Trajectory Chart
Below, you’ll find a sample 10mm bullet drop chart that gives you a general idea of what the 10mm trajectory looks like.
Note: The chart above is an example of one 10mm load, and actual ballistic performance may vary depending on bullet weight, lot, barrel length, and environmental conditions while shooting.
10mm Velocity (FPS)
The 10mm Auto has a wide range of velocities measured in feet per second (FPS), depending on the manufacturer, bullet weight, and load you purchase.
For example the Black Hills 10mm Auto Honey Badger 115-grain bullet has a muzzle velocity of 1,600 fps while the Aguila 10mm Auto 180-grain fmj bullet has a muzzle velocity of 1,200 fps.
Underwood Ammo produces a 10mm Auto 100-grain Xtreme Defender with a muzzle velocity of 1,825 fps; however, most rounds have a velocity in the 1,200 fps to 1,500 fps range.
It should be noted that handloads will give you the most consistent results if you’re willing to put the time into reloading and handloading ammo.
10mm Muzzle Energy
Some semi-automatic pistol shooters use muzzle energy to help determine the knockdown power of a round. The 10mm Auto cartridge was created because the 9mm lacked the stopping power the FBI and other law enforcement agencies in the USA were looking for in a handgun cartridge.
Muzzle energy is measured in foot-pounds (ft-lbs of energy). Even though I believe stopping power is an over-analyzed metric, it’s important to understand these specs for self-defense because they allow us to choose the best ammo for our specific situation, whether that’s home defense or concealed carry.
The Black Hills 10mm Auto Honey Badger 115-grain has a muzzle energy of 654 ft-lbs compared to the Aguila 10mm Auto 180-grain FMJ which has a muzzle energy of 576 ft-lbs. However, at longer ranges heavier bullets maintain higher muzzle energy.
The Underwood 10mm Auto 100-grain Xtreme Defender defense round still has a high muzzle energy (740 ft-lbs), even though it’s a lightweight bullet. This is due in part to traveling at such high speeds.
How Do 10mm Ballistics Compare to Other Handgun Rounds?
It’s impossible to fairly compare any pistol cartridge with another because they each have their benefits and drawbacks.
The 10mm Auto sits in between the 9mm and 45 ACP, very similarly to the 40 Smith & Wesson. However, 10mm Auto has comparable ballistics to the 357 Magnum.
Hornady 10mm Auto HP XTP 155-grain has a muzzle energy of 551 foot-pounds and a muzzle velocity of 1,265 fps compared to Hornady 357 Magnum XTP 158-grain has a muzzle energy of 548 foot-pounds and a muzzle velocity of 1,250 fps.
Much like a 357 Magnum revolver, a 10mm Auto pistol has high recoil, which makes follow up shots less accurate or at the very least much slower. Which is not a positive quality to have in a self-defense situation.
Read any gun forum and you’ll see people arguing that a bigger bullet at full power is best and anyone who carries a 9mm just wants to die because the 9mm doesn’t have enough stopping power.
However, the truth is when using a hollow point bullet (JHP or anything similar) in any of the calibers mentioned above, the terminal performance is very similar. This is thanks to the advancements in bullet technology since the 1980s.
Frequently Asked Questions
Below, we’ve compiled a list of frequently asked questions we consistently receive regarding 10mm ballistics here at Ammo.com.
Is 10mm Bigger Than 45?
No, a 10mm has a smaller projectile and shorter overall length than a 45 ACP. However, it has a longer case.
Can 10mm Kill A Bear?
Yes, a 10mm can kill a bear, especially with well-placed shots.
Can 10mm Penetrate Body Armor?
Yes, 10mm Lehigh Penetrators can defeat level II-A kevlar.
What is the effective range of a 10mm?
The effective range of a 10mm is 400 yards, but that’s when a very skilled marksman is shooting. For the average shooter, 100 yards is the maximum effective range of a 10mm.
10mm Auto Ballistics Charts for Major Ammo Manufacturers originally appeared in The Resistance Library at Ammo.com.