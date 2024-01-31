Biden Blasted From All Angles For Quote-Tweeting Elmo

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Joe Biden has been castigated online for taking time to send a tweet replying to Elmo, a Sesame Street puppet, just hours after saying there’s nothing more he can do at the Southern border.

It started with this:

Elmo is just checking in! How is everybody doing? — Elmo (@elmo) January 29, 2024

Of course, that went down about as you’d expect and is a separate article all in itself.

But then this happened:

I know how hard it is some days to sweep the clouds away and get to sunnier days.



Our friend Elmo is right: We have to be there for each other, offer our help to a neighbor in need, and above all else, ask for help when we need it.



Even though it's hard, you're never alone. https://t.co/ffMJekbowo — President Biden (@POTUS) January 31, 2024

Clearly this isn’t actually Biden doing the tweeting to Elmo at 2.30am. But seriously, what are his handlers thinking?

Just hours earlier he made a bizarre statement about not being able to do anything at the border because he doesn’t have any power over federal departments.

“I’ve done all I can do! Give me the power! I asked for the very day I got into office! Give me the border patrol! Give me the people who can stop this and make it work rationally!” Biden said, before shuffling off.

Joe Biden falsely claims he’s “done all I can do” on the border.



That’s a lie. Joe Biden took 94 executive actions in his first 100 days creating the crisis. Meanwhile, he is blocking the House-passed Secure the Border Act. pic.twitter.com/90WxuOBuLy — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 30, 2024

Former Press Secretary Dana Perino called it “professionally insulting” the way Biden is being essentially hidden from the press until he’s in front of a helicopter and is barely audible:

Fox News's @DanaPerino slams the Biden White House as Biden shuffles away towards Marine One:



"I find it professionally insulting as someone who used to work there that they think that this is good enough." pic.twitter.com/2d1LPDU419 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 30, 2024

Fast forward to 2.30am and the tweet to Elmo. All hell broke loose…

What Joe Biden really needs to do is stop talking to Sesame Street characters and close the US border.



Our country needs to take care of itself first, otherwise we’ll never be able to help our neighbor.



Biden is letting the United States be destroyed.



This isn’t make believe. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 31, 2024

Just when you thought you had seen it all. Can someone please help us? — Defenestrate (@Defenestrate123) January 31, 2024

Why are you lying about the border. You can make it much more secure by just reinstating Trump’s policies that you took away. You won’t do it because you want them pouring in and anyone with a brain knows it. — First Words (@unscriptedmike) January 31, 2024

You’re just like Elmo. A puppet. — Libertarian Party of Tennessee (@LPTN1776) January 31, 2024

Can you please help by closing the border. — Gary (@plzbepatient) January 31, 2024

Maybe the Democrats would be better off nominating Elmo instead of you? — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) January 31, 2024

Bro you just rugged $55B from the most productive human on Earth today what are you doing posting about Sesame Street — Beff Jezos — e/acc ⏩ (@BasedBeffJezos) January 31, 2024

We’re in proxy wars with both Russia and Iran and our Commander in Chief is responding to Elmo. — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) January 31, 2024

Remember when you told our kids they were going to die? pic.twitter.com/NJTC4k0P89 — Julie Hamill (@hamill_law) January 31, 2024

Yes, it’s true… the Deep State used Elmo to push an untested vaccine on children. 😳 #NeverForgetpic.twitter.com/mfRJPuR6FQ — Wise Squirrel (@WiseSquirrel_) January 31, 2024

You have to be kidding. Is this your response to Iran killing 3 American service members?

Pathetic. — Baby It's Gold Outside (@sodagrrl) January 31, 2024

