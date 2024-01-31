Biden Blasted From All Angles For Quote-Tweeting Elmo

January 31, 2024   |   Tags:
Biden Blasted From All Angles For Quote-Tweeting Elmo

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Joe Biden has been castigated online for taking time to send a tweet replying to Elmo, a Sesame Street puppet, just hours after saying there’s nothing more he can do at the Southern border.

It started with this:

Of course, that went down about as you’d expect and is a separate article all in itself.

But then this happened:

Clearly this isn’t actually Biden doing the tweeting to Elmo at 2.30am. But seriously, what are his handlers thinking?

Just hours earlier he made a bizarre statement about not being able to do anything at the border because he doesn’t have any power over federal departments.

“I’ve done all I can do! Give me the power! I asked for the very day I got into office! Give me the border patrol! Give me the people who can stop this and make it work rationally!” Biden said, before shuffling off.

Former Press Secretary Dana Perino called it “professionally insulting” the way Biden is being essentially hidden from the press until he’s in front of a helicopter and is barely audible:

Fast forward to 2.30am and the tweet to Elmo. All hell broke loose…

*  *  *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.

Tyler Durden Wed, 01/31/2024 - 13:15


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x