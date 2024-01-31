Boeing Shares Rally After Beleagured Planemaker Pulls Guidance

Boeing announced better than expected revenue, profits, and cash-flow for Q4...

All sectors of its business beat top-line expectations:

Revenue $22.02 billion, estimate $21.06 billion Commercial Airplanes revenue $10.48 billion, estimate $10.04 billion Defense, Space & Security revenue $6.75 billion, estimate $6.17 billion Global Services revenue $4.85 billion, estimate $4.84 billion



But, that good news was dominated by news that the beleaguered planemaker pulled guidance...

“While we often use this time of year to share or update our financial and operational objectives, now is not the time for that,” Chief Executive Officer Dave Calhoun told employees in a memo. “We will simply focus on every next airplane while doing everything possible to support our customers, follow the lead of our regulator and ensure the highest standard of safety and quality in all that we do.”

And the result of that... shares are rising...

...presumably, no guidance is not bad guidance?

And finally there's this...

...as opposed to "focused on DEI"?