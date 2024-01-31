‘UNRWA Is a Front for Hamas,’ Israel Says. Read the Full Intelligence Dossier.

January 31, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Israel this week shared with the Washington Free Beacon and other news outlets a declassified intelligence dossier detailing how the U.N. Palestinian refugee agency has allegedly been compromised by Hamas. The post ‘UNRWA Is a Front for Hamas,’ Israel Says. Read the Full Intelligence Dossier. appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...