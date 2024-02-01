300 Blackout Ballistics Ballistics Charts for Major Ammo Manufacturers

February 1, 2024

The 300 AAC (Advanced Armament Corporation) Blackout (designated 300 BLK by SAAMI) is a 7.62x39mm caliber designed to outperform in terminal ballistics over the 5.56 NATO/.223 Remington. It’s designed for the AR platform and delivers superb knock-down power in close-quarter battles.

The 5.56 NATO still reigns supreme in the military, police, and civilian market. But the 300 Blackout is making waves in the gun community as well. The following charts cover 300 BLK ballistics for all ammunition manufacturers.

300 Blackout Ballistics Charts

Aguila Ammunition Ballistics – 300 Blackout

Aguila 300 Blackout 150 grain FMJ Ballistics Chart

Ammo Inc Ammunition Ballistics – 300 Blackout

Ammo Inc Signature 300 Blackout 110 grain V-MAX Ballistics Chart

Ammo Inc Signature 300 Blackout 160 grain FMJ Ballistics Chart

Ammo Inc Stelth 300 Blackout 220 grain EXPD Ballistics Chart

Ammo Inc Stelth 300 Blackout 220 grain TMC Ballistics Chart

Atomic Ammunition Ballistics – 300 Blackout

Atomic Ammunition Tactical 300 Blackout 110 grain HPBT Ballistics Chart

Atomic Ammunition Subsonic 300 Blackout 220 grain HPBT Ballistics Chart

Atomic Ammunition Subsonic 300 Blackout 260 grain RNSP Ballistics Chart

Barnes Ammunition Ballistics – 300 Blackout

Barnes VOR-TX 300 Blackout 110 grain TAC-TX FB Ballistics Chart

Barnes VOR-TX 300 Blackout 120 grain TAC-TX BT Ballistics Chart

Barnes JHP Rifle 300 Blackout 120-grain JHP FB Ballistics Chart

Barnes Precision Match 300 Blackout 125 grain Match Burner OTM Ballistics Chart

Black Hills Ammunition Ballistics – 300 Blackout

Black Hills New Rifle 300 Blackout 110 grain TAC-TX Ballistics Chart

Black Hills New Rifle 300 Blackout 115 grain Dual Performance Ballistics Chart

Black Hills New Rifle 300 Blackout 198 grain Dual Performance Ballistics Chart

Black Hills New Rifle 300 Blackout 125 grain OTM Ballistics Chart

Black Hills New Rifle 300 Blackout 220 grain OTM Ballistics Chart

Black Hills New Rifle 300 Blackout 125 grain Tipped MatchKing Ballistics Chart

Dogtown Ammunition Ballistics – 300 Blackout

Dogtown Ammo 300 Blackout 110 grain TAC-TX FB Ballistics Chart

Federal Ammunition Ballistics – 300 Blackout

Federal Power-Shok 300 Blackout 120 grain Copper HP Ballistics Chart

Federal Power-Shok 300 Blackout 150 grain SP Ballistics Chart

Federal Fusion MSR 300 Blackout 150 grain FSP Ballistics Chart

Federal American Eagle 300 Blackout 150 grain FMJBT Ballistics Chart

Federal American Eagle Suppressor 300 Blackout 220 grain OTM Ballistics Chart

Fiocchi Ammunition Ballistics – 300 Blackout

Fiocchi Hyperformance Hunt 300 Blackout 125 grain SST Ballistics Chart

Fiocchi Range Dynamics 300 Blackout 150 grain FMJBT Ballistics Chart

Fiocchi Range Dynamics 300 Blackout 220 grain MatchKing Ballistics Chart

Hornady Ammunition Ballistics – 300 Blackout

Hornady Black 300 Blackout 110 grain V-MAX Ballistics Chart

Hornady Black 300 Blackout 208 grain A-MAX Ballistics Chart

Hornady Custom 300 Blackout 110 grain CX Ballistics Chart

Hornady Custom 300 Blackout 135 grain FTX Ballistics Chart

Hornady American Gunner 300 Blackout 125 grain HP Match Ballistics Chart

Hornady Frontier 300 Blackout 125 grain FMJ Ballistics Chart

Hornady Subsonic 300 Blackout 190 grain Sub-X Ballistics Chart

HSM Ammunition Ballistics – 300 Blackout

HSM Varmint 300 Blackout 110 grain V-MAX Ballistics Chart

HSM Game King 300 Blackout 125 grain GameKing Ballistics Chart

HSM Match 300 Blackout 208 grain A-MAX Ballistics Chart

HSM Match 300 Blackout 220 grain HPBT Ballistics Chart

Lehigh Defense Ammunition Ballistics – 300 Blackout

Lehigh Defense 300 Blackout 110 grain TME Ballistics Chart

Lehigh Defense 300 Blackout 115 grain Controlled Chaos Ballistics Chart

Lehigh Defense 300 Blackout 125 grain Controlled Chaos Ballistics Chart

Lehigh Defense 300 Blackout 194 grain Maximum Expansion Ballistics Chart

Lehigh Defense 300 Blackout 198 grain Controlled Fracturing Ballistics Chart

Magtech Ammunition Ballistics – 300 Blackout

Magtech 300 Blackout 115 grain OTM Ballistics Chart

Magtech 300 Blackout 123 grain FMJ Ballistics Chart

Magtech Subsonic 300 Blackout 200 grain FMJ Ballistics Chart

Nosler Ammunition Ballistics – 300 Blackout

Nosler 300 Blackout 110 grain Expansion Tip Ballistics Chart

Nosler Varmageddon 300 Blackout 110 grain FB Tipped Ballistics Chart

Nosler 300 Blackout 125 grain Ballistic Tip Ballistics Chart

Nosler 300 Blackout 220 grain Ballistic Tip Ballistics Chart

Nosler Match Grade 300 Blackout 200 grain HPBT Ballistics Chart

Remington Ammunition Ballistics – 300 Blackout

Remington Core-Lokt 300 Blackout 120 grain Copper HP Ballistics Chart

Remington Premier Match 300 Blackout 125 grain MatchKing Ballistics Chart

Remington UMC 300 Blackout 150 grain FMJ Ballistics Chart

Remington UMC 300 Blackout 220 grain OT FB Ballistics Chart

Remington Subsonic 300 Blackout 220 grain OT FB Ballistics Chart

Sellier & Bellot Ammunition Ballistics – 300 Blackout

Sellier & Bellot 300 Blackout 110 grain TXRG Ballistics Chart

Sellier & Bellot 300 Blackout 124 grain FMJ Ballistics Chart

Sellier & Bellot 300 Blackout 147 grain FMJ Ballistics Chart

Sellier & Bellot Subsonic 300 Blackout 200 grain FMJ Ballistics Chart

Sierra Bullets Ammunition Ballistics – 300 Blackout

Sierra Outdoor Master 300 Blackout 115 grain JHP Ballistics Chart

Sierra Gamechanger 300 Blackout 125 grain Tipped GameKing Ballistics Chart

Sierra Match 300 Blackout 220 grain MatchKing Ballistics Chart

Sig Sauer Ammunition Ballistics – 300 Blackout

Sig Sauer SBR 300 Blackout 120 grain Copper Solid Ballistics Chart

Sig Sauer Elite Copper 300 Blackout 120 grain Copper HP Ballistics Chart

Sig Sauer Elite 300 Blackout 125 grain FMJ Ballistics Chart

Sig Sauer Marksman 300 Blackout 125 grain OTM Ballistics Chart

Sig Sauer Marksman 300 Blackout 220 grain OTM Ballistics Chart

Speer Ammunition Ballistics – 300 Blackout

Speer Gold Dot 300 Blackout 150 grain JSP Ballistics Chart

Underwood Ammunition Ballistics – 300 Blackout

Underwood Ammo 300 Blackout 110 grain Varmageddon Ballistics Chart

Underwood Ammo 300 Blackout 115 grain Controlled Chaos Ballistics Chart

Underwood Ammo 300 Blackout 125 grain Ballistic Tip Ballistics Chart

Underwood Ammo 300 Blackout 194 grain Maximum Expansion Ballistics Chart

Underwood Ammo 300 Blackout 220 grain Custom Competition HPBT Ballistics Chart

Winchester Ammunition Ballistics – 300 Blackout

Winchester USA 300 Blackout 125 grain OTM Ballistics Chart

Winchester USA 300 Blackout 200 grain OTM Ballistics Chart

Winchester USA Ready 300 Blackout 125 grain OTM Ballistics Chart

Winchester USA Valor 300 Blackout 200 grain OTM Ballistics Chart

Winchester Deer Season XP 300 Blackout 150 grain Extreme Point Ballistics Chart

Winchester Silver Tip 300 Blackout 150 grain Defense Tip Ballistics Chart

Winchester Power Point 300 Blackout 150 grain PP Ballistics Chart

Winchester Power Point 300 Blackout 200 grain PP Ballistics Chart

Winchester Super Suppressed 300 Blackout 200 grain OTM Ballistics Chart

300 Blackout Ballistics Trajectory Chart

How 300 Blackout Ballistics Compares to Other Rifles

The 300 BLK resulted from the U.S. Military’s need for a .30-caliber bullet that could work in 30-round mags without the need for a bolt change in the existing AR platform. It was a solution the Army needed that was better than the 300 Whisper, 6.5 Grendel, and 6.8 SPC.

The rifle cartridges perform well in shorter barrel rifles, have excellent terminal ballistics in close quarters, and offer many benefits to American shooters (both civilian and military). Although it isn’t a great long-range hunting caliber, it is an excellent self-defense option that gives shooters the option to shoot a high-powered projectile from carbine rifles (short-barrel rifles).

This isn’t a long-range caliber because it doesn’t have a flat trajectory like the .308 Winchester, the muzzle velocity of the 6.5 Creedmoor, or the muzzle energy of the 6.8 SPC, but it still has the ballistic performance to be a worthy contender in the world of combat and defense.

Why is the 300 Blackout is So Popular

Ask any avid shooter what’s appealing about the 300 Blackout, and the majority of the time, you’ll hear responses like, “It’s all about the subsonic ammo,” or “It isn’t a high-velocity caliber, so it works better with silencers (suppressors).”

However, the 300 BLK is much more than that. It’s a versatile cartridge where the ammo you choose is the difference between breaking the sound barrier. If this is a personal defense rifle, or you’re using it for varmint control, subsonic rounds slow the projectile so it doesn’t produce a loud crack and alarm your neighbors down the street.

On the other hand, you can exceed the speed of sound by shooting supersonic ammo for high velocity and more kinetic energy transfer down range. It’s an incredibly versatile caliber with a lot to offer everyone from the Special Forces to home defense-minded individuals and law enforcement agents.

Frequently Asked Questions

The team at Ammo.com has gathered and answered some of the most commonly asked questions regarding 300 Blackout ballistics.

What’s the effective range of the 300 Blackout?

The maximum effective range of the 300 AAC Blackout varies depending on the ammunition. However, we’re looking at a maximum of 100-150 yards before the energy and velocity drop so low that it no longer has effective terminal performance.

How far does a 300 Blackout drop at 200 yards?

Bullet drop varies based on bullet weight, energy, design, barrel length, and other factors. Therefore, we typically see anywhere from 7 to 34 inches of drop at 200 yards in varying 300 Blackout ammo.

Will a muzzle brake affect the 300 Blackout ballistics?

A muzzle brake can impact ballistics because it effectively redirects gas from the projectile as it leaves the barrel and reduces the speed (fps). However, many shooters experience better performance because it reduces recoil (which indirectly affects accuracy).

What is the 300 AAC Blackout Comparable to?

The 300 AAC is often compared to the .308 Winchester, but the 300 Blackout vs. .308 debate is slightly flawed. The .308 Winchester has a higher ballistic coefficient (resists wind drift better), doesn’t have any subsonic ammunition options, and is better at longer ranges.

