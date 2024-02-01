6.8 SPC Ballistics Charts for Major Ammo Manufacturers

February 1, 2024 |

f you’re curious about the ballistics performance of the 6.8 Special Purpose Cartridge (SPC), the following ballistics charts are just what you’re looking for.

6.8 SPC Ballistic Charts

Jump to an ammo company: Doubletap | Federal | Hornady | HSM | Nosler | Remington | Sellier & Bellot | Underwood | Winchester

Doubletap Ammunition Ballistics – 6.8 SPC

Jump to a ballistics chart: Doubletap 6.8 SPC 90 grain Bonded JSP | Doubletap 6.8 SPC 95 grain Lead TTSX | Doubletap 6.8 SPC 100 grain Accubond | Doubletap 6.8 SPC 110 grain Rifle Defense | Doubletap 6.8 SPC 115 grain Match FMJBT

Doubletap 6.8 SPC 90 grain Bonded JSP Ballistics Chart

Doubletap 6.8 SPC 95 grain Lead TTSX Ballistics Chart

Doubletap 6.8 SPC 100 grain Accubond Ballistics Chart

Doubletap 6.8 SPC 110 grain Rifle Defense Ballistics Chart

Doubletap 6.8 SPC 115 grain Match FMJBT Ballistics Chart

(Back to Top)

Federal Ammunition Ballistics – 6.8 SPC

Jump to a ballistics chart: Federal Fusion MSR 6.8 SPC 90 grain FSP | Federal Fusion MSR 6.8 SPC 115 grain FSP | Federal American Eagle 6.8 SPC 115 grain TMJ

Federal Fusion MSR 6.8 SPC 90 grain FSP Ballistics Chart

Federal Fusion MSR 6.8 SPC 115 grain FSP Ballistics Chart

Federal American Eagle 6.8 SPC 115 grain TMJ Ballistics Chart

(Back to Top)

Hornady Ammunition Ballistics – 6.8 SPC

Jump to a ballistics chart: Hornady Black 6.8 SPC 100 grain V-MAX | Hornady Custom 6.8 SPC 100 grain CX | Hornady Custom 6.8 SPC 120 grain SST

Hornady Black 6.8 SPC 100 grain V-MAX Ballistics Chart

Hornady Custom 6.8 SPC 100 grain CX Ballistics Chart

Hornady Custom 6.8 SPC 120 grain SST Ballistics Chart

(Back to Top)

HSM Ammunition Ballistics – 6.8 SPC

HSM Match 6.8 SPC 115 grain MatchKing Ballistics Chart

(Back to Top)

Nosler Ammunition Ballistics – 6.8 SPC

Nosler Match Grade 6.8 SPC 115 grain Custom Competition Ballistics Chart

(Back to Top)

Remington Ammunition Ballistics – 6.8 SPC

Jump to a ballistics chart: Remington Premier Match 6.8 SPC 115 graing MatchKing | Remington UMC 6.8 SPC 115 grain FMJ

Remington Premier Match 6.8 SPC 115 graing MatchKing Ballistics Chart

Remington UMC 6.8 SPC 115 grain FMJ Ballistics Chart

(Back to Top)

S&B Ammunition Ballistics – 6.8 SPC

Jump to a ballistics chart: Sellier & Bellot 6.8 SPC 110 grain FMJ | Sellier & Bellot 6.8 SPC 115 grain HPBT | Sellier & Bellot 6.8 SPC 115 grain PTS

Sellier & Bellot 6.8 SPC 110 grain FMJ Ballistics Chart

Sellier & Bellot 6.8 SPC 115 grain HPBT Ballistics Chart

Sellier & Bellot 6.8 SPC 115 grain PTS Ballistics Chart

(Back to Top)

Underwood Ammunition Ballistics – 6.8 SPC

Underwood Ammo 6.8 SPC 110 grain V-MAX Ballistics Chart

(Back to Top)

Winchester Ammunition Ballistics – 6.8 SPC

Jump to a ballistics chart: Winchester Deer Season XP 6.8 SPC 115 grain Extreme Point | Winchester USA Ready 6.8 SPC 115 grain Open Tip

Winchester Deer Season XP 6.8 SPC 115 grain Extreme Point Ballistics Chart

Winchester USA Ready 6.8 SPC 115 grain Open Tip Ballistics Chart

(Back to Top)

6.8 SPC Trajectory Chart

The trajectory measures a bullet’s flight to its target based on bullet drop (in inches). Below, you’ll find an 6.8 SPC bullet drop chart that gives you a general idea of the 6.8 SPC trajectory.

Note: The chart above is an example of one 6.8 SPC load, and actual ballistic performance may vary depending on bullet weight, lot, barrel length, and environmental conditions while shooting.

How Does 6.8 SPC Ballistics Compare to Other Rifles?

The 6.8 SPC was designed to increase the lethality of the 5.56 NATO/.223 Rem in the AR-15 platform. Unfortunately, the new cartridge didn’t perform quite as well as other options in short-barrel rifles and at long-range distances for the U.S. Army.

Nonetheless, it’s a great hunting cartridge, and we often compare it to the 6.5 Grendel. Both cartridges have similar specs, like case length and the same overall length. The 6.8 SPC shoots a wider projectile, while the 6.5 Grendel is more sleek and aerodynamic.

The 6.8 SPC loses muzzle energy quickly, so the effective range is only about 300 yards. On the other hand, the 6.5 Grendel will effectively travel much further (it typically has a higher ballistic coefficient and muzzle velocity). Still, both have excellent terminal performance, making them a great choice for varmint hunting and for medium-sized game animals like whitetail deer and hogs.

Another popular rifle cartridge is the 300 Blackout. Similar to the 6.8, this cartridge performs well in the AR platform and is perfectly adequate for self-defense and deer hunting. While trajectory varies depending on ammunition (bullet weight, design, etc.), the Hornady V-max has less bullet drop in the 6.8 SPC vs. the 300 Blackout (110-grain bullets). Each has excellent stopping power, but the 6.8 SPC performs a little better at longer ranges.

Why the 6.8 SPC Isn’t As Popular As Other Rifle Calibers

The 6.8 SPC came on the scene in 2004 as a joint effort between Remington and the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit to introduce a new cartridge with more lethality than the 5.56 NATO/.223 Rem for the M4 carbine.

The 30 Remington was used for a parent case and modified to fire a 6.8mm or 0.277” diameter bullet.

Sadly, the Remington SPC had a rough start, Remington botched the chamber design, causing full-power 6.8 SPC loads to be slightly over chamber pressure specs. Instead of fixing the chamber design, Remington underloaded their ammo for the military trials.

Special Operations Command was unimpressed with the lower power loads, and the 6.8 SPC was not adopted by the US Army.

Remington eventually rectified the chamber issues by submitting the 6.8 SPC II rifle cartridge for standardization to SAAMI. But it was far too late, and the U.S. military chose the .277 Sig Fury as its NGSW (New Generation Squad Weapon).

Despite initial hiccups, the 6.8 SPC has excellent terminal ballistics and performs well at longer ranges and close quarters.

6.8 SPC ammo isn’t as readily available as other popular .30 caliber options or the 6.5 Creedmoor, and it’s a bit more expensive. So, reloading is a great benefit for those choosing the 6.8 SPC rifle. However, the terminal ballistics and overall ballistic performance are quite adequate for most civilian shooters.

Finally, the 6.8 SPC is available in a variety of rifles (Savage, Remington, Ruger, LWRC, etc.). But there are several other options available that shooters love, like the 300 AAC Blackout, 6.5 Grendel, and 6.5 Creedmoor.

FAQs

Many civilian shooters are looking for alternatives to the .223 Remington for its hunting capabilities in rifles with shorter barrels and AR-15 rifles. If you still have questions about 6.8 SPC cartridges or rifles, keep reading.

What is the maximum range of the 6.8 SPC?

The maximum effective range of the 6.8 SPC varies depending on the ammunition and rifle (barrel length, grain weight, etc.). But the 6.8 SPC loses too much energy after 200 to 300 yards to be effective.

How does 6.8 compare to 308 Winchester?

The .308 Winchester will shoot much further than the 6.8 SPC. However, the 6.8 SPC is better for close-quarter shots and has less recoil.

Is a 6.8 SPC good for deer hunting?

Absolutely! 6.8 SPC cartridges have plenty of stopping power for hunting deer within 200-300 yards.

What is the velocity of a 6.8 SPC?

The muzzle velocity and muzzle energy depend on the bullet, but we typically see somewhere between 2,400-2,900 fps velocity and 1,500-1,800 ft-lbs energy.

6.8 SPC Ballistics Charts for Major Ammo Manufacturers originally appeared in The Resistance Library at Ammo.com.

Please leave this field empty WELCOME

FELLOW PATRIOT UNLEASH YOUR

INNER LIBERTARIAN

JOIN OUR TEAM OF

3220 FREEDOM FIGHTERS Email Address *

0 0 votes Article Rating