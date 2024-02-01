75% Of House Democrats Voted Against Deporting Criminal Migrants Who Commit Social Security Fraud

Democrats talk a big game about 'Republican attacks on Social Security,' but 75% of House Dems just voted against deporting migrants who commit Social Security fraud.

Introduced by Rep. Tom McClintock (R-CA) in December, H.R. 6678 passed with 172 "yea" votes, and 155 "nay" votes - all Democrats, with 55 of them voting with the Republicans.

As former Trump adviser and head of the America First Legal Foundation Stephen Miller posted on X, "155 HOUSE DEMOCRATS — 75% OF THEIR CONFERENCE — JUST VOTED AGAINST DEPORTING CRIMINAL MIGRANTS WHO COMMIT SOCIAL SECURITY FRAUD AND ROB OUR SENIORS."

Biden’s Democrat Party is so ruthlessly, menacingly, staggeringly extreme on immigration they are not even willing to remove lawbreaking criminal aliens who steal identities and prey on seniors. — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) January 31, 2024

"They’d rather protect illegal aliens than our seniors," said the House Judiciary Committee in a Thursday post on X.

🚨 155 House Democrats voted today against deporting criminal migrants who commit social security fraud.



They’d rather protect illegal aliens than our seniors.



RT if you think that’s insane! — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) February 1, 2024

Meanwhile, 150 Democrats also voted against legislation that would quickly deport illegal aliens who drive drunk .

"I am appalled to see a majority of Democrats in the House of Representatives voting to prevent illegal aliens who endanger the lives of American citizens by drunk driving from being deported. Americans deserve leaders who put their safety and prosperity first," said Rep. August Pfluger (R-TX).

According to OA Online, "H.R. 6976, the Protect Our Communities from DUIs Act, introduced by Rep. Barry Moore (R-AL), closes a gaping loophole in U.S. immigration law related to drunk driving. Because there is neither a ground of inadmissibility nor a ground of removability explicitly related to driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol or drugs, criminal aliens currently can escape accountability for their reckless actions and be free to re-offend and endanger communities. By creating a ground of inadmissibility and a ground of removability for aliens who have committed DUI offenses, this legislation provides long-awaited and much-needed reforms to safeguard American communities."

According to Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), the bill would create a "separate but unequal" system of justice for immigrants.