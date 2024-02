Dem-Controlled Oregon Supreme Court Blocks 10 Pro-Life Senators from Running for Re-Election

February 1, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Multiple members of the Oregon state Senate who walked out for more than 40 days last year have been banned from the 2024 ballot by an Oregon Supreme Court ruling. […] The post Dem-Controlled Oregon Supreme Court Blocks 10 Pro-Life Senators from Running for Re-Election appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...