Jimmy Kimmel Suggests Joe Biden Having Dementia Is A "Crazy Conspiracy Theory"

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Modernity.news,

During a monologue about the Taylor Swift psyop, late night comedian Jimmy Kimmel suggested that it was a ‘crazy conspiracy theory’ to believe that Joe Biden might be suffering from dementia.

Kimmel weighed in on assertions by Trump supporters that the NFL might be involved in promoting Swift as part of a voter recruitment strategy to help the Biden campaign.

As we previously highlighted, the media has played up the NFL angle in a bid to dismiss the entire issue, attacking conservatives who talked about it as unhinged cranks.

This despite the fact that the New York Times reported the Biden campaign does have a Taylor Swift strategy that could involve Biden appearing at one of Swift’s concerts before the election.

Kimmel opened his monologue by calling Vivek Ramaswamy a “clown who ran for president” who then “added his nut voice to the chorus of cuckoos” surrounding the speculation over Swift being used as a Democrat operative.

He then characterized the belief that Joe Biden is suffering from early onset dementia as part of “some serious crazy talk” being circulated by Republicans.

“So let me get this straight,” said Kimmel. “The same people who believe Joe Biden has dementia and needs Kamala Harris to feed him butterscotch tapioca every night also believe that he has somehow planned and executed a diabolically brilliant scheme to fix the NFL playoffs so the biggest pop star in the world could pop up on the Jumbotron during the Super Bowl during a Kia and a Tostitos commercial to hypnotize her 11-year-old fans into voting for Joe Biden?” “These people think football is fake and wrestling is real,” he added.

Kimmel’s attempt to throw in Biden’s very clear cognitive decline with the substantially more nebulous claim that NFL games are being rigged is an interesting way of trying to dismiss something real that is very much harming Biden’s poll numbers.

A CNN poll released last year found that 56 per cent Democrats and 73 percent of Americans are seriously concerned about Biden’s mental competence.

Those concerns are also evidently shared within the White House itself.

A top White House cybersecurity official told James O’Keefe that “they can’t say it publicly,” but the White House wants to replace Kamala Harris and “Biden is definitely slowing down”.

BREAKING VIDEO: Top White House Cyber Official tells O’Keefe in Disguise “they can't say it publicly” the White House wants to replace Kamala Harris and Confirms President @JoeBiden mental decline: “Biden is definitely slowing down.”



“I'm just telling you what I've heard…… pic.twitter.com/75Wdw03DHs — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) January 31, 2024

As we reported last week, Trump has challenged Biden to a cognitive test, although the likelihood of that happening is about as probable as Taylor Swift endorsing Trump 2024.

* * *

