Largest Refinery In US Midwest Shuts Down After Power Outage

The largest refinery in the US Midwest has been shut down after a power outage hit the facility Thursday afternoon.

BP's Whiting refinery, located in Whiting, Indiana, is the Midwest's largest refinery and largest globally for the British multinational oil and gas company. It can process 440,000 barrels of crude oil daily. 

BP issued this statement about the incident: 

"BP has notified the City of Whiting that they are in the process of safely shutting down the refinery after a suspected power outage.

"BP has activated their emergency response team and evacuated refinery office buildings out of an abundance of caution. Local fire departments are assisting with the evacuation by closing nearby roads. The safety of refinery staff and the community are our highest priority for the Whiting BP Refinery." 

Commodity analyst Giovanni Staunovo posted on social media platform X, "As a result of this power outage, additional product is being burned, which will cause additional flaring of the stacks. This flaring is a safety release to burn off the extra product and is a normal process during an event. BP is working to resolve the power outage as quickly as possible." 

Images of the flaring have been published on X. 

Gasoline futures have not reacted to the news of the refinery closure. 

There is no word on refining disruptions and or the cause of the power outage.

