Leader of the “free” world

Publisher’s note: An end-of-the-month business trip through the wonders of mostly-free Wyoming and into “growing more free” (in many ways) Utah put publishing on hold for a few days. Coupled with workload and some family illness! Thanks for your patience.

“Leader of the Free World.” Never has that label been more wrong than during the regime of Uncle Joe. First, because the world is becoming increasingly unfree during his tenure. Second because when it comes to leadership, the guy is probably outshone by a 12-year-old Scout Patrol Leader.

But he apparently takes the title seriously, and shows that he considers DC to be the capital of the entire world – and probably the Solar System. His arrogance (or that of his controllers) grows constantly, and is already beyond belief. Latest example of this is punishing “Israeli settlers” for their violent response to the October Hamas attack on so-called Palestinians in the West Bank (once known as Judea and Samaria).

According to USA Today, he punished four Israeli citizens by “sanctioning” them – by issuing an imperial decree (he calls it an “executive order”) for fomenting violence and attacking people and property.

Oh, dear, where to begin.

First off, Uncle, when you point your finger at these people, you have three fingers pointing back at you. Given that you are theoretically responsible for everything the millions of Executive Branch employees (including the military) do, you have done more to foment violence against people and property than anyone else on the planet. Including Vladimir Putin.

Secondly, can someone inform us here at TPOL just when Israel was admitted to the Union? So that an executive order can apply to an Israeli citizen? So that you (Uncle Joe) have any jurisdiction?

Third, you are apparently trying to punish someone for doing exactly the same thing you yourself have authorized: totally inappropriate and excessive force in response to aggression, force applied very likely to people who had little or nothing to do with the initial attack. And against people who frankly have as little moral compass as you do, Uncle.

Of course (something that both Dems and GOPpers have forgotten), “executive orders” are supposed to be used to provide instructions and guidance to agencies of the Executive Branch of the FedGov. Not to foreigners or to ordinary American citizens, or to States or local governments. And like acts of Congress, they are supposed to be “non-discriminatory” – not calling out individual persons or companies or groups: fair and equal treatment.

If it were not so stupid, it would be funny.

Of course, we know exactly why his puppet masters chose now to issue this rather silly piece of paper. Because his re-election campaign is burrowing deeper and deeper into the doo-doo. And he is going to Michigan, well known as a place with a very large number of Muslim voters who will very likely be part of the final tally in that battleground State. Muslims who are angry at Uncle Joe because he has not already punished Israel – because, of course, they seem to be of the opinion that the American president is just a more powerful version of most Islamic national leaders. Apparently someone thinks the Muslims in Michigan are angry enough to consider voting for The Donald.

That is hard to imagine. But apparently Uncle Joe’s “advisors” have a very active imagination.

Bottom line? Don’t think this foolishness of an old, more and more senile man to change anything. Not the behavior of a few (or many) Israelis, certainly not the behavior of Arabs in the West Bank (or Gaza or Ammon or Cairo or Damascus, et al.), and not the voters of Michigan.



Read More...