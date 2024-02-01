Penn Lecturer Is Behind Grotesque Anti-Semitic Cartoons

A lecturer at the University of Pennsylvania’s Annenberg School of Communication has published several anti-Semitic cartoons since Hamas's Oct. 7 attack, including one that depicts Zionists sipping Gazan blood from wine glasses, a version of the ancient blood libel employed in anti-Semitic propaganda that accused Jews of using the blood of Christian children for baking matzah and other rituals. The post Penn Lecturer Is Behind Grotesque Anti-Semitic Cartoons appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



