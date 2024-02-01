Public Schools a ‘Weapon’ of Evildoers? (Video)
February 1, 2024 | Tags: commentary, News, SONS OF LIBERTY, videosThrough the deliberate dumbing down and conditioning of children in government schools, the forces of evil have radicalized youth to hate God, family, and their country. These are the facts… Through the deliberate dumbing down and conditioning of children in mandated government “education,” the forces of evil have radicalized youth to hate America’s Christian, constitutional, …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments