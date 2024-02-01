Speaker Johnson Releases List of 64 Biden Policy Decisions That Undermined Border Security

February 1, 2024   |   Tags:

In his maiden speech from the House floor on Wednesday, Speaker Mike Johnson highlighted a list of 64 actions taken by President Joe Biden’s administration that undermined border security. The […] The post Speaker Johnson Releases List of 64 Biden Policy Decisions That Undermined Border Security appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x