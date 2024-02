WATCH: Pro-Palestinian Protesters Block DC Streets, Chant for ‘Intifada’

Pro-Palestinian protesters shut down major roadways in Washington, D.C., Thursday morning, chanting, "Long live the intifada" and "Israel go to hell." The post WATCH: Pro-Palestinian Protesters Block DC Streets, Chant for 'Intifada' appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



