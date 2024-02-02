74 House Reps Demand Speaker Johnson Oppose "Archaic Gun Control" Law

A group of 74 Republican members of Congress sent a letter to Speaker Mike Johnson demanding that he oppose the reauthorization of the 1988 Undetectable Firearms Act.

BREAKING: 74 House Representatives urge Speaker Johnson to REJECT a permanent reauthorization of the Undetectable Firearms Act of 1988 (a.k.a. archaic gun control) in a GOA-backed letter ahead of the law's expiration on March 8th, 2024. pic.twitter.com/5R6G7lq7oo — Gun Owners of America (@GunOwners) February 1, 2024

For those unaware, the Undetectable Firearms Act was enacted in 1988 and bans the manufacture, sale, or import of any firearm that a metal detector cannot detect.

No firearms that met the criteria to be banned under the law existed at the time of passage.

Additionally, because of a sunset provision in the law, it must be reauthorized every five or ten years. The last reauthorization was in 2013.

📣Republicans in Congress CANNOT allow the Undetectable Firearms Act of 1988 to be expanded or made permanent, lest @JoeBiden weaponize its flaws against any firearm with major components made with plastic.



This is a legitimate and serious threat, and the administration has… https://t.co/ZqUSApfOFX — Aidan Johnston (@RealGunLobbyist) February 1, 2024

The letter sent to Speaker Johnson states that "The Biden Administration has already demonstrated its ability to weaponize the Undetectable Firearms Act into a widespread plastic gun ban."

That's true. We've already seen what harm the Biden administration can do with existing law.

Recently, a one-word change to the definition of "firearms dealer" was enough for the Biden ATF to put forth a rule that, in their own words, moved "the United States as close to universal background checks as possible without additional legislation."

Gun Owners of America has been fighting the Undetectable Firearms Act since it was enacted in 1988.

Since then, there have been many pro-gun members of Congress who were silent as the UFA was authorized and reauthorized by voice votes and unanimous consent.

When it was last reauthorized in 2013, Congressman Thomas Massie was the only voice shouting "nay," but he didn't even have a mere fifth of a quorum there to back him—which is required to demand a recorded vote.

This time, 73 Members of Congress have Rep. Massie's back with this letter. The historic amount of opposition to the Undetectable Firearms Act of 1988 represented by this letter of opposition truly cannot be understated.

Gun Owners of America stands with our allies in Congress in opposition to the reauthorization of the 1988 Undetectable Firearms Act.

