Brickbat: Royal Trouble

February 2, 2024   |   Tags: ,
Close-up of the baht, Thailand's currency, with a picture of the country's king. | Sirayot Bunhlong | Dreamstime.com

An appeals court in Thailand has sentenced democracy activist Mongkol Thirakot to 50 years in prison for Facebook posts he made that were critical of the country's monarchy. A trial court had sentenced him to 28 years, but the appellate court found him guilty on 11 more counts during his appeal and gave him a longer sentence.

