Fani Willis Claims Her Whistleblower Was a Poor Employee. Willis’s Office-Wide Emails Say Otherwise.

February 2, 2024   |   Tags:

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis defended her decision to fire an employee who blew the whistle on attempted abuse of taxpayer funds in her office, saying in a statement Friday she terminated the whistleblower for poor work performance. The post Fani Willis Claims Her Whistleblower Was a Poor Employee. Willis's Office-Wide Emails Say Otherwise. appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


