Migrants Who Beat NYPD Cops Released With No Bail, Given Free Tickets To California Under Fake Names

Four out of five illegal migrants who were caught on camera attacking two NYPD cops in Times Square were arrested, set free on no bail, and then given free bus tickets to California.

Following their release, a smirking Johan Boada, 22, could be seen giving a double middle finger to media covering the situation.

Jhoan Boada leaves Manhattan Criminal Court without bail on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024 in Manhattan, New York. (Barry Williams for New York Daily News)

When asked if he should be deported, Gov. Kathy Hochul said: "I think that’s actually something that should be looked at," adding "I mean, if someone commits a crime against a police officer in the state of New York and they’re not here legally, it’s definitely worth checking into."

"These are law enforcement officers who should never under any circumstances be subjected to physical assault," Hochul added. "It’s wrong on all accounts and I’m looking to judges and prosecutors to do the right thing."

Mayor Eric Adams suggested that lawmakers need to "reexamine" laws that prevent deportation.

"Those migrants who are here because they want to be part of the American dream, we say ‘Yes’ to that," said Adams. "But those who are breaking our laws, we need to reexamine the laws that don’t allow us to deport them because they are doing violent acts. We cannot create an atmosphere where you’re going to bring violence in our city," the NY Post reports.

Now, the NYPD is looking for the men...

...however the Post is now reporting that "Cops believe the group hopped on a bus bound for California on Wednesday after giving phony names to a church-affiliated nonprofit group that helps migrants get rides out of the city." 

Interesting to see what it takes to motivate city officials to act...

