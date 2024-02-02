Newsom Stands By ‘Equitable’ Electricity Bills as Opposition Builds

February 2, 2024   |   Tags:

California governor Gavin Newsom is standing the state’s soon-to-be-implemented “equitable” policy to base electricity bills on income, rather than usage, even as public and political opposition to the idea builds in the Democratic coalition. The post Newsom Stands By ‘Equitable’ Electricity Bills as Opposition Builds appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x