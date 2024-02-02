Newsom Stands By ‘Equitable’ Electricity Bills as Opposition Builds

February 2, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

California governor Gavin Newsom is standing the state’s soon-to-be-implemented “equitable” policy to base electricity bills on income, rather than usage, even as public and political opposition to the idea builds in the Democratic coalition. The post Newsom Stands By ‘Equitable’ Electricity Bills as Opposition Builds appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...