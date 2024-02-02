No Charges For Dem Staffer Who Filmed Gay Porn Video In Senate Hearing Room

Authored by Debra Heine via American Greatness,

The U.S. Capitol Police announced on Thursday that they have declined to press charges against the former Democrat Senate staffer who filmed a gay sex video in a Capitol Hill hearing room last month.

In a news release, the USCP said there was no evidence that Aidan Maese-Czeropski, a former aide for Sen. Benjamin L. Cardin (D-Md.), broke the law by filming himself copulating with another male inside the Hart Senate Office Building on the morning of Wednesday, December 13.

“After consulting with federal and local prosecutors, as well as doing a comprehensive investigation and review of possible charges, it was determined that — despite a likely violation of Congressional policy — there is currently no evidence that a crime was committed,” the agency said in a statement.

“Although the hearing room was not open to the public at the time, the Congressional staffer involved had access to the room,” the agency said. “The two people of interest were not cooperative, nor were the elements of any of the possible crimes met.”

“The Congressional staffer, who has since resigned from his job, exercised his Fifth Amendment right to remain silent and refused to talk to us,” the agency added.

USCP said it was closing the investigation into the facts and circumstances surrounding the sex tape “for now,” but that investigators “are willing to review new evidence should any come to light.”

George Washington University Law professor Jonathan Turley was one of several legal experts who speculated last month that the staffer could be charged with a crime.

“The question is whether this unofficial use would constitute trespass,” Turley wrote in a blog post. “It also uses an official area for personal purposes, though it is not clear if there were any commercial benefits garnered from the video found on various sites,” the professor added.

“The U.S. Capitol Police answered much debated question today: it turns out that shooting a porn scene in a Senate Hearing room and posting it on the Internet is not a crime…” Turley quipped on X Thursday morning.

"The decision officially confirms for many that Congress can be legally obscene."

Conservative X erupted in indignation at the Biden regime’s double standard when it comes to its choice of prosecutions.

“Let me get this straight… merely walking through the capitol unauthorized is a felony,” wrote Real Clear Investigations Senior Writer Mark Hemingway. “But having public sex in the building, filming it, and putting it online doesn’t merit a public lewdness charge?”

“Please tell why I am supposed to respect rule of law in this country.”

“Jacob Chansley spent 310 days in solitary before he took a plea deal then was sentenced to 41 months in prison for saying a prayer in the Senate chamber,” former American Greatness author Julie Kelly posted on X.

“It is officially legal to have recorded sex in US Senate hearing room,” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton wrote.

“Of course,” Newsbusters Managing Editor Curtis Houck posted on X. “Democrats can do just about anything without consequences.”

“You can film yourself having gay sex on a Capitol desk, but if you put your feet up on one you get four years in prison,” noted X account Amuse.

“A Democrat staffer proudly makes a gay porn video in a Senate hearing room, NO CHARGE. A Trump-supporting grandmother with cancer walks into the Capitol, JAIL TIME,” political strategist Joey Meugniot wrote on X.

“Activists tear down a statue of a Catholic Saint, NO CRIMINAL CHARGES. A Navy Reserve veteran beheads a Satanic statue in the Iowa State Capitol, charged with HATE CRIME,” Meugniot continued. “Under Biden, America has literally become Sodom and Gommorah.”