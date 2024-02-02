Texas ups the ante!

No, it is not a “constitutional crisis” – it is a real demonstration of the lack of faith that Uncle Joe and his rogue regime (administration) has created in Texas and many other States in 2024, as we careen down to the November elections.

MSN and Microsoft posted the story about the “in-your-face” action of the Texas National Guard raising the Gonzales Flag in front of the State Area Command Headquarters in Austin. But the idiots of MSN and Microsoft didn’t even have the guts to actually show the evil flag – just a lot of pix of the current Texas Lone Star Flag. Fortunately, the Military Times did have the moral courage to do so.

This is a version: there were many:

There are a lot of messages carried by this little banner, and we shall give history lessons soon. But it is indeed “up your nose” to Uncle Joe. It compares him – correctly, in our opinion – to Antonio Lopez de Santa Ana, generalissimo and president and dictator of the United Mexican States. The nation which Texas rebelled against and seceded from the first time. An arrogant, power- and money-mad man who was totally opposed to liberty.

Hurrah for Texas! Hurrah for liberty! Hurrah for independence.

More, much more, later.



