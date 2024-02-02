The Wisdom of “Buying the Dip” for Retirement Accounts

February 2, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

Note: The information provided by The Liberty Daily or any related communications is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as financial advice. We do not provide personalized investment, financial, or legal advice. The Liberty Daily benefits from purchases made through our sponsors.

Two things tend to happen whenever gold or silver have price drops. Those who are skeptical about the efficacy of own physical precious metals tend to see the risks of short-term losses as a reason to look elsewhere.

But those who are familiar with the centuries-old wisdom of “buying the dip” tend to look at the long-term advantages of buying more for less.

“I always say ‘you don’t wait to buy gold, you buy gold and wait,’” said Jonathan Rose, co-founder of Genesis Gold Group. “While we don’t encourage people to hope for the dip to come, we help them see the obvious advantages of buying gold and silver when the prices are lower than they’re expected to be in the future.”

Precious metals are in the middle of the so-called “dip” as short-term financial indicators have encouraged other investments. This may make sense for those who play the markets daily, but for Americans who may be seeking to protect their life’s savings in the long-term, a self-directed IRA backed by physical precious metals may make the most sense.

Genesis Gold Group is a Christian company, which is why they don’t play with deceptive marketing ploys like giving away “free” silver or selling novelty coins with celebrities’ faces on them. They want to help Americans establish the firmest possible foundation for their retirement accounts through rollovers and transfers.

During times when gold and silver are at short-term low prices, it’s a wise choice to make those moves as soon as possible. While nobody’s crystal ball will tell them with a certainty that the prices will go up again, the vast majority of economists believe that gold and silver prices are going to be higher in the future than they are today. When fighting the long-term battle of preserving wealth and retirement, it behooves Americans to work with an honest, customer-service-oriented company like Genesis Gold Group to help them navigate the waters at such a time as this.

The post The Wisdom of “Buying the Dip” for Retirement Accounts appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.



Read More...